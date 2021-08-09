Pro-Khalistan banned group Sikhs For Justice has issued threats to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder and warned against unfurling the national flag on Independence Day. In an audio message to Punjab CM and Governor the caller identifying himself as SFJ General Secretary Gurpatwant Singh Pannun invoked the farm laws and claimed that at a time when ‘farmers’ are dying, unfurling the national flag would ‘not be tolerated’.

“You will be responsible for your own political death,” he threatened.

Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice has threatened chief ministers of several Indian states against unfurling the Indian national flag on Independence Day on 15th August. These include Jai Ram Thakur, Himachal Pradesh, Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana, Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh and Captain Amarinder Singh of Punjab.

In July, a recorded phone call went to Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur where the caller identified himself as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, SFJ General Secretary and claimed that he will not allow the Himachal Pradesh CM to hoist the national flag on Independence Day. He claimed that Himachal Pradesh was once part of Punjab and since SFJ is seeking so-called referendum in Punjab. “Once we liberate Punjab, we will make sure that we take over areas of HP which were part of Punjab,” the called claimed.

Later, similar call was made to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar where a recorded message by Pannun threatened that he will not let the Chief Minister unfurl the national flag. In a threatening call made to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the caller, identified as Pannun, not only warned him against hoisting the flag but also said that the thermal plants in the state will be shut on that day.

The police of all the states are being vigilant and have increased security.