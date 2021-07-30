On Friday between 10:30 am to 12:30 pm as many as 20 journalists from Shimla received threatening pre-recorded calls from pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). The caller identifying himself as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun from the US, the general counsel for SFJ, warned that Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur should not be allowed to hoist the tricolour on Independence Day.

In a bizarre incident, the recorded message to several journalists talked about a separatist movement in Himachal Pradesh. “Himachal Pradesh was part of Punjab and we are seeking a referendum in Punjab. Once we liberate Punjab, we will make sure that we take over areas of Himachal Pradesh which were part of Punjab,” said the recording.

Pannun also provoked farmers and pro-Khalistan Sikhs to come on tractors and disallow Jai Ram Thakur from hoisting the tricolour.

Some locals in Himachal Pradesh also claimed to have received similar phone calls.

“Fully capable of securing the state” says police

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Himachal Pradesh police Tweeted, “Himachal Pradesh Police is fully capable of securing the State & preventing anti-national elements to thwart peace & security in HP.”

Sharing a note, the police also stated, “We are in receipt of pre-recorded message from pro Khalistani elements from overseas sent to some journalists from HP and seized of the matter. HP Police is fully capable of securing the State and preventing anti-national elements to thwart peace and security in HP in cooperation with Central security and intelligence agencies.”

Following the threat, the Himachal Pradesh police have beefed up security for Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP national president J P Nadda and union minister for I & B Anurag Thakur.

Khalistani posters

Earlier this week, we reported how now slogans in support of the terror outfit and its ideologue Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were found scribbled on the road milestones in the Sri Naina Devi-Kolanwala Toba road in Himachal Pradesh. Besides, posters bearing pro-Khalistani slogans were also seen on the roads leading to the town.

One of the messages on the road milestones in Himachal Pradesh said it was the start of the Khalistani territory. Another message said, “You are to Khalistan”. Similarly, other messages included slogans hailing Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Khalistan.

Slogans of “Khalistan Zindabad”, “Join Khalistan”, “Referendum 2021”, and “Join SFJ” were written in the Punjabi language. In some places, it was written with paint, while in other places, it was scribbled with a marker pen.

The defacing of milestones and the recorded threats come at a time when thousands of devotees are travelling from Kolan Wala Toba to celebrate Shravan Ashtami in Shri Naina Devi and when the state readies to celebrate Independence Day.