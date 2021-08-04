Six TMC MPs suspended for the day for creating ruckus in Rajya Sabha: Watch their unruly behaviour

Six Trinamool Congress MPs have been asked to withdraw for the day after they created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha today.

6 TMC MPs, Dola Sen, Md. Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri, Arpita Ghosh & Mausam Noor directed to withdraw from Rajya Sabha for their unruly behaviour. pic.twitter.com/WB4BadJ5lK — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 4, 2021

Dola Sen, Md. Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri, Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Noor had entered the well of the House and displayed placards, disobeyed the Chair and had a grossly disorderly conduct in the House.

In the video clip above, one can see TMC MPs walking towards the Chair with placards in their hands in strange slow motion.