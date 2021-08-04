Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Updated:

Six TMC MPs suspended for the day for creating ruckus in Rajya Sabha: Watch their unruly behaviour

TMC MPs create ruckus in the Rajya Sabha, suspended for rest of the day

OpIndia Staff
Rajya Sabha proceedings
64

Six Trinamool Congress MPs have been asked to withdraw for the day after they created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha today.

Dola Sen, Md. Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri, Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Noor had entered the well of the House and displayed placards, disobeyed the Chair and had a grossly disorderly conduct in the House.

In the video clip above, one can see TMC MPs walking towards the Chair with placards in their hands in strange slow motion.

Searched termsrajya sabha, tmc, tmc mp suspended
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

