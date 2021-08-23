Monday, August 23, 2021
Social media post from 2016 has Myntra in a soup, netizens trend #BoycottMyntra

2016 post by ScrollDroll featuring Myntra goes viral on social media triggering netizens to boycott the ecommerce brand.

OpIndia Staff
E-commerce lifestyle platform Myntra is embroiled in controversy after a social media post from 2016 featuring the brand has gone viral. Netizens have called for a boycott of the platform after the old Hinduphobic post allegedly created by a content marketing company Scrolldroll started doing rounds on social media. 

Viral post featuring Myntra

The post in question features a traumatic scene from the Hindu epic Mahabharata. In a distasteful take, Shri Krishna is shown ‘shopping online for long sarees’ from Myntra as Dushashan disrobes Panchali. 

Owing to this, the netizens have called for a total boycott of the e-commerce brand. 

Tweet calling for boycott of Myntra

With over 9000 Tweets, the call for a boycott of the e-commerce platform is trending on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. 

Tweet calling for boycott of Myntra

However, dissociating itself from the creative, the company had issued a clarification back in 2016 saying that the artwork was not created by them.

Myntra’s clarification Tweet from 2016

The platform also asserted that they do not endorse such content. In fact, the web portal ScrollDroll, which had made the creative illustration had also clarified that Myntra is not associated with the ad.

