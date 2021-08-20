Friday, August 20, 2021
Son of Khalistani Bhindranwale’s nephew and former Jathedar of Akal Takht arrested in Punjab by NIA: Details

NIA raided the house of Jasbir situated at a village in Jalandhar. Jasbir is a former Jathedar of the Akal Takht. The NIA recovered tiffin bombs, pistols and RDX from the home.

Son of Khalistani Bhindranwale's nephew, former Jathedar of Akal Takht Jasbir Singh Rode arrested in Punjab by NIA: Details
The son of Jasbir Singh Rode, the nephew of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, has been arrested last night by the NIA from Punjab, reports say. According to reports, Gurmukh Singh, the son of Jasbir Singh Rode, was receiving tiffin boxed loaded with explosives from his uncle, Lakhbir Singh Rode, in Pakistan and distributing within Indian territory.

NIA raided the house of Jasbir situated at a village in Jalandhar. Jasbir is a former Jathedar of the Akal Takht. The NIA recovered tiffin bombs, pistols and RDX from the home. Subsequently, Gurmukh Singh was taken into custody. Jasbir was present at home when the raid occurred, he is reported to be suffering from poor health.

Jasbir Singh Rode had played a significant role in the anti-farm law agitation on the 26th of January that turned violent. He was summoned for questioning earlier by the NIA on the 18th of January but the former Jathedar had claimed that it was a move to crush the agitation.

Lakhbir Singh Rode is the chief of International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). There has been no confirmation from the NIA yet. There are reports that the Intelligence Bureau was also involved in the operation. Further investigations into the matter are reported to be underway.

It is pertinent to mention that the involvement of Khalistani elements in the ‘farmer protests’ has long been obvious, with leaders from both, the BJP and Congress party, raising alarm bells over the development.

