Congress MP says Khalistanis are attempting to hijack farmer protests

Congress MP from Ludhiana, Punjab, Ravneet Singh Bittu, has claimed that Khalistani elements are attempting to hijack the protests against the recently passed farm laws. His comments came after he was booed away by protesting farmers.

“We will not be intimidated by those raising Khalistani flags and slogans. Those who (attacked us) are the so-called Naxalites, Khalistanis or from 2020 (Referendum 2020),” said Ravneet Singh Bittu. He further claimed that protesters were being paid Rs. 1,80,00,000 to raise Khalistani flags.

When the government had said the same thing at the Supreme Court, the Congress party had claimed that the government was maligning the farmers. The Congress party, meanwhile, is attempting to downplay the remarks.

The party spokesperson has said, ‘Farmers are expressing their anger. These people are our own. We firmly stand with our farmers.’

Ravneet Singh Bittu had earlier stoked a controversy by threatening violence. He had said, “They (the government) think that we will get tired after some time and give up on our sit-in protest. But no! We will pile up corpses. We will shed blood and can go to any extent to achieve our objectives.”

He had also spread fake news regarding the farm laws and indulged in fearmongering claiming that Reliance, Google and WhatsApp will buy wheat in large quantities and hoard it in order to exploit the farmers.