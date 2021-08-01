Actor Sonu Sood has announced that he will accompany the Indian contingent to the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Kazan, Russia next year. He is the Indian brand ambassador for the event.

Sonu Sood said, “Today is a very special day for me and I am delighted to join this journey of Inclusion with Special Olympics Bharat. Through their sporting achievements, each and every Special Olympics Athlete redefines human spirit that stands tall in the face of every challenge. I wish luck to all of them to do their best and showcase their abilities with confidence which in itself would send a strong message to the world that they deserve to be mainstreamed. I feel privileged to join the Special Olympics Bharat family and vouch to make this platform even bigger and resonate with people all over the country. I support SO Bharat. I support the Inclusion Revolution.”

He made the announcement during a virtual interaction with special athletes and officials of Special Olympics Bharat on his birthday on the 31st of July.

“I feel honoured to have this opportunity to be with our team in Russia for the Special Olympics World Winter Games. I will encourage our athletes to give their best and cheer them on with such enthusiasm that the roar of support will echo back home in India as well,” said the actor.

Dr. Mallika Nadda, Chairperson of Special Olympics Bharat, said, “I wish to convey my gratitude to Sonu Sood for accepting our invitation to join the Special Olympics family. We are certain that he will play a major role in giving a new direction to the movement in India and help the cause of persons with intellectual disabilities all over the world.”

