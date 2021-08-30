Indian hockey goalkeeper Sreejesh PR took to Twitter on Monday expressing displeasure against the people of his village for littering a road named after him.

Sreejesh sharing images of the litter in his Twitter post, said, “Literacy 100% common sense 0, This is the way people of my village decorated the road named after me. Kunnathunadu/Kizhakkambalam village officers have to look at this issue & take a decision.”

Literacy 100% common sense 0,

This is the way people of my village decorated the road named after me..😞

Kunnathunadu/Kizhakkambalam village officers have to look at this issue & take a decision 🙏#save #earth #for #the #future @vijayanpinarayi pic.twitter.com/NbUqjNlkUl — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 30, 2021

One can even see medical waste lying exposed on a green patch which can prove to be hazardous. Sreejesh taking a jibe at the ‘literacy rate’ of Kerala hinted that it does not guarantee common sense. He also urged the concerned authorities to take action. The pictures were of the street in his village in Kerala named after him.

Responding to his tweet, several users shared images of their neighbourhood from different districts of Kerala highlighting the same.

One user shared an image of garbage piled up on a road near a hospital in the Palakkad district.

Here is one near to Thangham hospital in Palakkad.. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/EDNCW8VrJZ — citizenvoice_ Comrade (@CitizenvoiceC) August 30, 2021

Another user shared how plastics are collected from homes and eventually dumped in an auditorium in the Kottayam district.

This is what haritha karma sena is doing in moonilavu panchayat of kottayam district. They collect plastics from home and dumb in panchayat auditorium. Please take action pic.twitter.com/xv9RtRq5uA — mallutechy (@mallutechy9) August 30, 2021

Sreejesh PR was part of the Indian hockey team bagged that a bronze medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020. Sreejesh was also applauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meet with the Tokyo-returned athletes. “It is difficult to be a goalkeeper. Unlike cricket, in hockey, nobody knows who the goalkeeper is as he is always behind the gears. But your role is very important,” had remarked PM Modi.

‘The Kerala Model’

Much is being talked about the ‘100% literate state’ off late, from handling of Covid to shooing industrialists. The ‘Kerala Model’ has come under the fire for reporting nearly 70% of new Covid-19 cases months after the second wave of the pandemic subsided in the country.

Kerala recorded over 1.5 lakh new Covid-19 cases in just five days. This is after reducing testing in the state.