Indian Para Athlete Sumit Antil, who won gold in javelin throw at the ongoing Paralympics in Tokyo has said that he dreams of participating in Paris 2024 Olympics as well as Paralympics.

“Don’t be surprised to see me at Paris 2024 taking part in both Olympics and Paralympics. That’s my dream.” Sumit Antil – Men's javelin F64 new world record holder.



Paris 2024 official Twitter handle shared this information and tweeted, “Let your dream happen – see you in #Paris2024”. He won gold in the javelin (Sport Class F64) with a world record throw of 68.55 metres. In what can only be described as phenomenal performance, Antil first set a world record with a 66.95m throw. He then broke his own record with a 68.08m throw in his second attempt. And since breaking his own record wasn’t enough for Antil, he broke that record yet again with a throw of 68.55m in the 5th attempt, winning the gold medal.

An elated Antil then said, “Don’t be surprised to see me at Paris 2024 taking part in both Olympic and Paralympics. That’s my dream.”

Sumit Antil who is now an inspiration for many, was a wrestler before he met with an accident in 2015 that led to amputation of his leg.

While his dream of being a wrestler may have been crushed, his dream of competing in Olympics and Paralympics in Paris 2024 have just taken off.