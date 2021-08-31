Tuesday, August 31, 2021
HomeSports"See you in Paris": Sumit Antil, who won gold in Tokyo Paralympics says he...
Editor's picksFeaturedSports
Updated:

“See you in Paris”: Sumit Antil, who won gold in Tokyo Paralympics says he dreams to participate in both Olympics and Paralympics

While his dream of being a wrestler may have been crushed, his dream of competing in Olympics and Paralympics in Paris 2024 have just taken off.

OpIndia Staff
Indian para athlete Sumit Antil dreams of competing in Paris Olympics as well as Paralympics (image courtesy: paralympics.org)
2

Indian Para Athlete Sumit Antil, who won gold in javelin throw at the ongoing Paralympics in Tokyo has said that he dreams of participating in Paris 2024 Olympics as well as Paralympics.

Paris 2024 official Twitter handle shared this information and tweeted, “Let your dream happen – see you in #Paris2024”. He won gold in the javelin (Sport Class F64) with a world record throw of 68.55 metres. In what can only be described as phenomenal performance, Antil first set a world record with a 66.95m throw. He then broke his own record with a 68.08m throw in his second attempt. And since breaking his own record wasn’t enough for Antil, he broke that record yet again with a throw of 68.55m in the 5th attempt, winning the gold medal.

An elated Antil then said, “Don’t be surprised to see me at Paris 2024 taking part in both Olympic and Paralympics. That’s my dream.” 

Sumit Antil who is now an inspiration for many, was a wrestler before he met with an accident in 2015 that led to amputation of his leg.

While his dream of being a wrestler may have been crushed, his dream of competing in Olympics and Paralympics in Paris 2024 have just taken off.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssunil antil, sunil antil paralympics, paris 2024, next olympics where, paris olympics, sunil antil paralympics
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
572,387FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com