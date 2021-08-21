Saturday, August 21, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

Indore: 15-year-old girl ends her life after being told that those who die on Muharram go to heaven

The girl had asked her mother, "will those who die today attain martyrdom? Will they go to heaven?", after her mother said yes, she was found hanging in her room after some time

OpIndia Staff
A 15-year-old girl was found hanging to ceiling after she was told dying on Muharram gets one to heaven
A 15-year-old girl in Indore ended her life on Muharram believing she would go to heaven(Picture Courtesy: The Week)
In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old girl in Indore decided to end her life believing that dying on the day of Muharram could get her to Jannat or heaven.

Before committing suicide, the girl reportedly asked her mother, “Was Imam Hussein martyred today, will those who die today go to heaven?”

As per reports, the girl, who is identified to be a resident of the Champabagh area of Indore, was fasting for Muharram along with her family members. The girl’s father later informed media persons that while eating kheer, Rabia asked a question of her mother, “will those who die today attain martyrdom? Will they go to heaven?”

The mother of the girl reportedly responded in affirmative and a while later, the girl was found hanging from the ceiling in her room. Shocked at the sight, the family members quickly pulled the girl down and rushed her to the hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead.

As per family members of the deceased, the girl had recently taken admission in Class XI and had bought books for herself. She was generally happy about her life, which is why the family members are still unable to reconcile to the reality of her committing suicide.

However, as per Raoji Bazar police station in-charge, Savita Choudhary, the girl was not mentally well for a few months because of the death of one of her close friends. She had also gone to her aunt’s place without informing her family members a few days ago. The police would now record the statement of her family members to ascertain the cause of suicide, Choudhary said.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

