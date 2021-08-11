In a shocking incident, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district Vice-president V Srinivas Prasad was found dead in the trunk of his burnt car in Telangana’s Medak district.

According to the reports, in the early hours of Wednesday, the Medak police received information that a body was lying in the car’s trunk that was found to be set ablaze by some miscreants. The police reached the spot and recovered the body of the BJP leader.

Chandana Deepti, the Superintendent of Police of Medak district, said some unidentified persons set Srinivas on fire along with his car.

Telangana | A local BJP leader in Medak District died after he was set ablaze by unidentified persons. A case has been registered.



“Few persons set him on fire along with his car. We found his burnt body in the trunk of his car,” said Chandana Deepti, SP, Medak (10.08) pic.twitter.com/wdmEyThavf — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

The police officer said that they have launched an investigation into the case. The body has now been shifted to the local government hospital for Post Mortem examination. A case has been registered under 302 IPC, the officer added.