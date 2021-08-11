Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Telangana: BJP leader found dead in the trunk of his burnt car in Medak

Chandana Deepti, the Superintendent of Police of Medak district, said a few accused persons set Srinivas on fire along with his car.

Telangana: BJP leader found dead in his burnt car's trunk/ Image Source: ANI
In a shocking incident, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district Vice-president V Srinivas Prasad was found dead in the trunk of his burnt car in Telangana’s Medak district.

According to the reports, in the early hours of Wednesday, the Medak police received information that a body was lying in the car’s trunk that was found to be set ablaze by some miscreants. The police reached the spot and recovered the body of the BJP leader.

Chandana Deepti, the Superintendent of Police of Medak district, said some unidentified persons set Srinivas on fire along with his car.

The police officer said that they have launched an investigation into the case. The body has now been shifted to the local government hospital for Post Mortem examination. A case has been registered under 302 IPC, the officer added.

