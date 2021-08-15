The Quint strikes again, this time uses gaumutra jibe while wishing on Independence Day

The Quint has gone from whitewashing terrorists to now speaking the language of terrorists. While wishing its readers for the 75th year of Indian Independence, The Quint spoke the language of Pulwama terrorist by making a gaumutra jibe.

The Quint’s comic on Independence Day

The first slide in the four-part comic shared by The Quint showed a man, likely Prime Minister Modi’s caricature, hoisting the national flag. It said how as India marches into 75th year of Independence, it hopes to get…’

The Quint

The Quint then says it wants freedom from sexism, marital rape and patriarchy. All legit and valid things to hope and wish to get freedom from. These are social evils which continue to plague us. However, right under it, The Quint talks about ‘freedom from religious nationalism’ and shows a man tied up to a tree with three men chanting ‘Jai Shri Raim’

Here The Quint conveniently forgets how Islamists have long been asking for beheading of Hindus as well. Here is Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan justifying beheading of Yati Narsinghanand over allegations of blasphemy.

Amanatullah Khan’s tweet

Some threats and religious fundamentalism gets a free pass because, well, ‘liberals’ love biryani.

Further, The Quint also conveniently forgets that many of the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ hate crimes were eventually fake. Even recently, when alleged ‘fact-checker’ Mohammed Zubair of Alt News took to Twitter to share incident where one elderly man was allegedly beaten up and forced to chant Jai Shri Ram, it was eventually revealed how that was not the case. In fact, he was beaten up by his own co-religionists over allegations of black magic gone wrong.

The Quint

The Quint then ironically talks about wanting the freedom to ‘get real news’ while in reality, what the publication itself does is whitewashing their crimes and humanising terrorists and rapists especially if the accused is a Muslim.

In this particular slide, The Quint also uses the gaumutra jibe, by claiming that people ‘consume gaumutra’ as misinformation. Pulwama terrorist Abdul Ahmad Dhar had carried out the attack which killed 40 CRPF soldiers because he wanted to kill those who ‘drink cow urine’. The ‘cow urine’ (or gaumutra’) is a jibe for Hindus and shows the deep rooted hatred for Hindus Islamists harbour. That The Quint should use the same speaks volumes about its own hatred for Hindus.

The Quint

In the last slide, The Quint speaks about people should have ‘freedom to love anyone you like’ and has a man wearing ‘Anti love jihad squad’ written on his clothes. Here again it shows its bias as the anti-forced religious conversion law is not against law but against forced religious conversion of victims – and applies to all. That there are innumerable cases where Hindu women are lured into marriage or even physical relationship by men who have hidden their religious identity and then tried to force them to convert to Islam, or killed if they refuse to do so is completely ignored by The Quint.

But why let facts get in the way of virtue signalling and whitewashing crimes of Islamists.