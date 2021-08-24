West Bengal post-poll gang rape victim Ritu (name changed) had alleged that few TMC goons had come to her house and appeared to be preparing for an attack. She has alleged that a group of Trinamool Congress goons have assembled outside her house. Speaking to SC advocate Monika Arora, Ritu said that six TMC goons have been waiting beneath a tree near her house, making phone calls to probably assemble more people. The WB victim went on to say that she was afraid the goons might attack her house at any moment.

-TMC men plus Muslims Gangraped her in Birbhum, West Bengal on 2 May.

-Forced her to join TMC.

-Now assembled outside her house to attack her.

-She & her father may be killed anytime.

Can anyone help??@CBItweets @jdhankhar1 @India_NHRC @AmitShah @narendramodi https://t.co/ETWL6mYN1Z — Monika Arora (@advmonikaarora) August 24, 2021

Ritu further said that the goons had approached her cousin who runs a grocery shop near their house. Her cousin brother called her up to inform that the goons came asking for her. When her brother inquired as to what was it regarding, they said they will only talk to Ritu.

Speaking to Adv Monika Arora, the victim added that she had to eventually submit to the demands of the TMC goons, who had been hounding her to join the party. She said that though she has joined the party, she will never be a part of it. She said she has merely joined TMC to save herself and her father from the constant threats and badgering they have been going through for the past so many days.

Ritu went on to say that her father advised her to join the party solely to put up a show. He assured her that they would be safe because of the CBI’s intervention and that this ruse would simply serve to keep them away from everyday harassment.

TMC goons repeatedly pressurising West Bengal victim Ritu to join the party or face dire consequences

On July 26, OpIndia editor-in-chief Nupur J Sharma spoke with Ritu, a victim of TMC atrocities, unleashed in West Bengal following the party’s assembly election triumph on May 2. She had described her anguish as well as the helplessness of victims in the state due to police apathy. She had narrated how she was continuously being pressurised by the state police and the TMC goons to take back her statement and join TMC or face dire consequences.

On July 29, OpIndia reported how Ritu, on July 28, was forcefully taken to meet the local TMC hoodlum Mamun Sheikh, on whose behest she was gang-raped by TMC goons on May 2, 2021. They pressurized her to take back her rape complaint file a complaint with the NHRC. They also threatened her to either join TMC or face dire consequences.

The victim had narrated her plight to Supreme Court advocate Monika Arora and a subsequent complaint to NHRC had been filed by her.

Complaint filed with NHRC

In the complaint filed with NHRC on July 28, Ritu (name changed) summarized the series of threats and intimidations meted out at her ever since she filed her first complaint with the NHRC, in which Ritu had detailed the barbarity that was heaped upon her and her father.

She said: “I am extremely terrified and I am afraid the TMC people and Police both are together and pressuring me to withdraw my complaint which I had given to NHRC.”

“My only offence is that, I am a Hindu and I voted for BJP. Please save me and my family’s life”, urged Ritu in her complaint.

Ritu speaks exclusively to OpIndia

While speaking to OpIndia on July 26, Ritu disclosed how the TMC goons with the connivance of state police, unleashed hell on her and several other BJP victims in many villages and towns in the interior parts of Bengal on the night of May 2.

Ritu said that several BJP victims are languishing in jail while the perpetrators of TMC are walking around scot-free, therefore, the fear that they would arrest them was real and present.

Ritu said that there was no point in giving any message to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee since she had no ‘Mamata’ left in her. However, she had an appeal for PM Modi’s help.

The full interview where Ritu shares her harrowing story with OpIndia Editor-in-Chief Nupur J Sharma can be read here.