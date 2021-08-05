Thursday, August 5, 2021
Suspended for day, TMC MP Arpita Ghosh breaks glass door trying to forcefully enter Rajya Sabha, injures security officer

TMC MP Arpita Ghosh allegedly ended up breaking the glass door of the Chamber, while trying to forcefully enter the Parliament.

OpIndia Staff
TMC MP Arpita Ghosh forcefully tried to enter Rajya Sabha, ends up injuring security personnel
On August 4, 2021, one of the six suspended Trinamool Congress MPs got into a scuffle with a lady security officer, when she tried to stop the MP from entering Rajya Sabha. TMC MP Arpita Ghosh allegedly ended up breaking the glass door of the Chamber, while trying to forcefully enter the Parliament. The lady security officer, who tried to stop her from doing so, ended up getting injured when glass splinters hit her neck causing minor abrasions.

The incident happened when 4 of the six suspended Trinamool Congress MPs came outside and tried to force their way into the Rajya Sabha but were intercepted by the security personnel.

“After the House was adjourned for the day, 4 of us 6 Trinamool MPs who were suspended for the day, tried to enter Rajya Sabha. We were prevented from doing so. Our suspension was over once the House was adjourned for the day. Why were we stopped ? Democracy hits a new low”, Tweeted one of the suspended Trinamool Congress members, Dola Sen.

Meanwhile, the security personnel have been asked to submit a detailed report to the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

It may be recalled that six Trinamool Congress MPs, namely Dola Sen, Md. Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri, Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Noor, had been asked to withdraw for the day after they created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on August 4 (Wednesday).

They had entered the well of the House and displayed placards, disobeyed Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and exhibited a grossly disorderly conduct in the House.

Video clips had displayed the Trinamool Congress MPs walking towards the Chair with placards in their hands in strange slow motion.

