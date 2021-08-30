Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara wins gold in women’s 10m AR Standing SH1

Monday, August 30, 2021
OpIndia Staff
Avani Lekhara wins gold at Tokyo Paralympics (image courtesy: news18.com)
Indian para athlete Avani Lekhara today won the gold medal in women’s 10 metre AR Standing SH1.

This is the fourth medal for India at Tokyo Paralympics so far. She won the gold medal with a total score of 249.6 in the final, equalling the world record.

PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Lekhara.

Lekhara, a resident of Jaipur made her international debut in 2017 in World Cup tournament in UAE. She began shooting in 2015 on encouragement by her father. She started shooting and archery but realised she enjoyed shooting more. She was also inspired by Indian Olympian Abhinav Bindra’s book.

Indian para athletes Bhavina Patel (silver), Nishad Kumar (silver) and Vinod Kumar (bronze) have also made India proud by winning medals in para table tennis, high jump and discus throw respectively.

