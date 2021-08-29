Sunday, August 29, 2021
Updated:

Tokyo Paralympics: Gujarat girl Bhavina Patel strikes silver, to bring home a medal in Para Table Tennis

Bhavina had earlier lost to Ying Zhou in straight games in her first match in Tokyo Paralympics in the group stage as well.

OpIndia Staff
Bhavina Patel wins silver at Paralympics
3

Indian Para Table Tennis player Bhavina Patel has won the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. She lost 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 to World No. 1 Ying Zhou of China in the final of the class 4 women’s singles table tennis.

Bhavina had earlier lost to Ying Zhou in straight games in her first match in Tokyo Paralympics in the group stage as well. Zhou has been the only opponent she could not beat.

Her family back in Mehsana, Gujarat is elated and are planning a grand welcome upon her return.


OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

