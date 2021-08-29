Indian Para Table Tennis player Bhavina Patel has won the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. She lost 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 to World No. 1 Ying Zhou of China in the final of the class 4 women’s singles table tennis.

Bhavina had earlier lost to Ying Zhou in straight games in her first match in Tokyo Paralympics in the group stage as well. Zhou has been the only opponent she could not beat.

Indian Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel brings home silver medal at #TokyoParaolympics



"She has made us proud, we will give her a grand welcome on her return," says her father Hasmukhbhai Patel in Mehsana, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/nn6uZIQWu8 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

Her family back in Mehsana, Gujarat is elated and are planning a grand welcome upon her return.