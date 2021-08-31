Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Tokyo Paralympics: Singhraj Adhana wins bronze in men’s 10m air pistol final

With this, India's medal tally at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 has reached eight.

OpIndia Staff
Para shooter Singhraj Adhana with PM Modi
Adding to the accolades, Indian para athlete Singhraj Adhana won a bronze medal in the men’s 10m air pistol final on Tuesday. 

5 time Olympian and shooter Abhinav Bindra took to Twitter to congratulate Adhana. “Congratulations Singhraj Adhana on winning the Bronze medal in the men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics,” Tweeted Bindra. 

With this, India’s medal tally at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 has reached eight.

“My wife sold jewellery”

The shooter who suffers from a limb impairment did not let this fade his dreams. Adhana who comes from a financially unstable background had shared his struggles in an interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

“Shooting is an expensive sport, and it was not easy pursuing it. My wife sold her jewellery to support my shooting dream,” he revealed in his interaction with the Prime Minister. 

