Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu Congresswoman in the United States, has issued a statement over the crisis in Afghanistan. She has said that US forces should have left the country after defeating the Al Qaeda in 2001 but instead, the “elite” got the USA involved in a 20 year old war.

Tulsi Gabbard said, “After Al Qaeda terrorists attacked us on 9/11, our brave warriors, special forces, they quickly deployed to defeat Al Qaeda in Afghanistan, they accomplished their mission rapidly and effectively, and that is when they should have returned home, but the elite, they wanted to nation build.”

Afghanistan. After al-Qaeda terrorists attacked us on 9/11, brave warriors, special forces quickly deployed to defeat al-Qaeda in Afghanistan. They accomplished their mission rapidly and effectively. THAT is when they should have returned home. pic.twitter.com/LsS0u5sq0P — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) August 28, 2021

She continued, “Getting us into a 20-year war with no clear mission or strategy, causing massive suffering and wasting trillions of taxpayer dollars. The question is this, will we hold accountable the Elite, the political leaders, the mainstream media, the military leaders, defense contractors, et cetera who got us into and kept us in this foolish short-sighted mission to turn Afghanistan into a “democracy”, costing us over a trillion dollars and countless lives?”

“Will we blindly allow our elite to drag us into new, even more costly military misadventures in the name of spreading or protecting democracy?” Tulsi Gabbard said that she weeps for the suffering the “Elite” have caused and that they must be stopped from causing even more.

In an earlier statement on the Kabul Airport Attack, Gabbard had said, “This incident should remind the American people that ISIS and al-Qaeda are alive and well, and actively continuing to use terror to try to force the world to accept their demand that we convert to their interpretation of Islam. Unfortunately, America’s “power elite” have downplayed this threat for many years for various reasons.”

(1) Our hearts go out to the families of our brothers and sisters who were killed and wounded in the terrorist attacks in Kabul. Because I’m on active duty, I’m limited to what I can say. But what I can say is… pic.twitter.com/NLlfZZ522G — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) August 27, 2021

Gabbard also expressed condolences for the lives that were lost in the terror attack. She has been one of the foremost advocates of the anti-war movement in the United States. During her presidential campaign, she made ending USA’s “forever wars” in the Middle East and Afghanistan the cornerstone of her White House bid.

Due to her anti-war policy position, she has been dubbed a ‘Russian asset’ and subjected to numerous smears by the mainstream media and the establishment of her party, the Democrat party, in the United States. Hillary Clinton insinuated that she is a ‘Russian asset’ and has suffered attacks due to her Hindu faith as well.