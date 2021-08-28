Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeWorldFormer Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard slams USA's 'elite' class over Afghan war, wants accountability for...
News ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard slams USA’s ‘elite’ class over Afghan war, wants accountability for media, military and political leaders

Tulsi Gabbard has been one of the foremost advocates of the anti-war movement in the United States. During her presidential campaign, she made ending USA's "forever wars" in the Middle East and Afghanistan the cornerstone of her White House bid.

OpIndia Staff
Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard slams USA's 'elite' class over Afghan war, wants accountability for media, military and political leaders
Image Credit: Tulsi Gabbard/Twitter
2

Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu Congresswoman in the United States, has issued a statement over the crisis in Afghanistan. She has said that US forces should have left the country after defeating the Al Qaeda in 2001 but instead, the “elite” got the USA involved in a 20 year old war.

Tulsi Gabbard said, “After Al Qaeda terrorists attacked us on 9/11, our brave warriors, special forces, they quickly deployed to defeat Al Qaeda in Afghanistan, they accomplished their mission rapidly and effectively, and that is when they should have returned home, but the elite, they wanted to nation build.”

She continued, “Getting us into a 20-year war with no clear mission or strategy, causing massive suffering and wasting trillions of taxpayer dollars. The question is this, will we hold accountable the Elite, the political leaders, the mainstream media, the military leaders, defense contractors, et cetera who got us into and kept us in this foolish short-sighted mission to turn Afghanistan into a “democracy”, costing us over a trillion dollars and countless lives?”

“Will we blindly allow our elite to drag us into new, even more costly military misadventures in the name of spreading or protecting democracy?” Tulsi Gabbard said that she weeps for the suffering the “Elite” have caused and that they must be stopped from causing even more.

In an earlier statement on the Kabul Airport Attack, Gabbard had said, “This incident should remind the American people that ISIS and al-Qaeda are alive and well, and actively continuing to use terror to try to force the world to accept their demand that we convert to their interpretation of Islam. Unfortunately, America’s “power elite” have downplayed this threat for many years for various reasons.”

Gabbard also expressed condolences for the lives that were lost in the terror attack. She has been one of the foremost advocates of the anti-war movement in the United States. During her presidential campaign, she made ending USA’s “forever wars” in the Middle East and Afghanistan the cornerstone of her White House bid.

Due to her anti-war policy position, she has been dubbed a ‘Russian asset’ and subjected to numerous smears by the mainstream media and the establishment of her party, the Democrat party, in the United States. Hillary Clinton insinuated that she is a ‘Russian asset’ and has suffered attacks due to her Hindu faith as well.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTulsi Habbard on Afghanistan
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
571,711FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com