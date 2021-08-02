UP: As he gets set to marry for the 6th time, case filed against SP leader Chaudhary Bashir for giving ‘triple talaq’ to his third wife

Former Minister in Samajwadi Party’s cabinet- Chaudhary Bashir who is readying himself to marry for the 6th time has been accused of giving triple talaq and assaulting his third wife.

Nagma, a resident of Gobar Chowki in Tajganj, has been living at her maternal home with her two sons for the past three years. Reportedly, Nagma who married Bashir in 2012 was subjected to physical and mental assault by him and his family right after their marriage.

As per reports, when Nagma got to know of Bashir’s sixth marriage through an acquaintance, she went to his house to speak with him. However, Bashir after hurling abuses at her threw her out of the house and gave her ‘Triple Talaq.’

Nagma who had filed two complaints against Bashir at Mantola police station previously has lodged a third complaint against him.

Bashir donned as Hindu to marry a Hindu girl

Nagma has also accused Bashir of changing roles and identity to marry women. Sharing pictures of his other marriage, Nagma claimed that Bashir also sported a teeka to marry a Hindu girl and was seen with a ‘Jai Mata Di’ bandana on his forehead.

Bashir’s marriage with a Hindu girl. Image Source: Dainik Bhaskar

Commenting on the situation Bashir said that he has no ties with Nagma and that he has often landed in trouble because of her. Reportedly, he was jailed in 2013 after his pregnant wife had lodged a complaint against him, accusing him of harassment over dowry, unnatural sex and intimidation.

Accused of instigating communal violence

Bashir who was earlier with the BSP has been a repeat offender and accused of inciting communal violence. In 2020 he threatened Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha workers who protested against illegal slaughterhouses. Releasing a video he warned them from entering Mantola district and made some communally sensitive remarks.

In a run-up to Bakri Eid last year, the Mantola police had not given permission to put up cattle markets in the area. The minister had, however, intervened and ordered the goat sellers to continue doing their business. Disregarding police instructions, Bashir told the goat sellers, “No one needs to run away, no one is selling charas ganja here. No one can even touch you as long as I am here.” A video of this had gone viral after which the minister was booked by the police.