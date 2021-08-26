Two months after Urdu poet Munawwar Rana’s son Tabrez claimed to have been shot at in Rae Bareli, he was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police. SP Shlok Kumar informed that Tabrez had staged a fake attack on himself to frame his relatives.

Rana’s son was arrested on Wednesday from his residence in Lucknow after a Rae Bareli court issued a non-bailable warrant issued against him. Tabrez had not appeared before the court on August 13 on the matter of scripting a false attack to frame his family over a family dispute.

Tabrez, who has been accused of hatching and criminal conspiracy, will be produced before the court on Thursday for further legal proceedings. Reportedly, Tabrez made an attempt to flee but was nabbed by the police.

The fake attack

Tabrez on June 28 had alleged that two bike-borne people had shot at him when he stopped at a petrol pump under the Rae Bareli city police station limits. He claimed that four people were involved in the attack all of which were arrested on July 02 and weapons recovered from them.

After investigating the case, the UP Police had informed on July 2 that Munawwar Rana’s family had an ongoing dispute over property with their relatives and Tabrez had wanted his relatives framed in false cases. The assailants were found to be Tabrez’s own associates.

“Tabrez hoped that if he stages an attack on himself, then, he can accuse his uncles of trying to assassinate him. In this way, he believed that his uncles will avoid pursuing the land dispute case further. Tabrez had plans to contest polls from Tiloi (Amethi) and thought that he would get security and media coverage by pulling off such a stunt,” the police spokesperson emphasised.

Munnawwar Rana’s family and controversies

Munawwar Rana’s family has been infamous for being involved in one case or the other. Tabrez’s sister Fauzia Rana who accused the police of barging into the house without a warrant had earlier been booked by the Lucknow police for leading anti-CAA protests.

On Wednesday yet another case was filed against Munawwar Rana for comparing Hindu sage Valmiki to the Taliban. This time a case has been filed under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 505 (2) (public mischief) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna. Multiple FIRs have been filed against Rana for his controversial and Hinduphobic remark.