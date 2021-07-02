A day after the Uttar Pradesh police raided the house of Urdu poet Munawwar Rana in Lucknow, the cops have informed that his son Tabrez had staged an attack on himself to frame his uncles in a land dispute case.

While briefing the media on Friday (July 2), an Uttar Pradesh police spokesperson informed, “On June 28, Tabrez had alleged that he was attacked by two bike-borne assailants. Accordingly, an FIR (First Information Report) was registered in the case. On the basis of CCTV footage and eyewitness testimonies, we found that Tabrez had sold land that belonged to his uncles. They had opposed his decision and he therefore wanted to implicate them in the case by staging a pre-planned attack.”

During the probe, the police found that Tabrez Rana had masterminded the plan along with his two accomplices, Haleem and Sultan. “Tabrez hoped that if he stages an attack on himself, then, he can accuse his uncles of trying to assassinate him. In this way, he believed that his uncles will avoid pursuing the land dispute case further. Tabrez had plans to contest polls from Tiloi (Amethi) and thought that he would get security and media coverage by pulling off such a stunt,” the police spokesperson emphasised.

BIG BRK: Massive row erupts in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli@Uppolice briefs media, with CCTV footage, that son of Urdu poet Munnawar Rana, Tabrez, allegedly faked attack on himself to:



1. Frame his uncle to acquire property



2. Gain coverage for poll plunge from Tiloi in Amethi pic.twitter.com/3FyZPUsMbG — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaT02) July 2, 2021

According to the UP police, Haleem had arranged for two shooters, namely, Shubham and Satyendra, to execute the mission. On Friday (July 2), the police arrested the trio along with Tabrez’s aide Sultan. All the four accused are sent to judicial custody. The cops have also recovered the pistol and the bike that was used to stage the firing incident. The police informed that Tabrez is on the run from the law enforcement authorities. Several police teams have been deployed to nab him as soon as possible.

Complaint filed by Tabrez Rana with the Raebareli police

In his complaint, Munawwar Rana’s son Tabrez Rana had alleged that he was attacked by unidentified, bike-borne assailants in Lucknow-Prayagraj highway at around 6 pm on June 28. He had claimed that the accused fired several rounds of bullets and damaged his car. He had then filed a complaint with the police against five members of his own family. The cops then registered a case against the five accused, namely, Ismail Rana, Rafe Rana, Jameel Rana, Shakeel Rana, and Yasar Rana (cousin), who is a close aide of politician Azam Khan.

Complaint by Tabrez Rana to the police, image via Twitter/Rohan Dua

The Background of the land dispute case

Munawwar Rana, who hails from Qila Bazar locality of Kotwali city of Rae Bareli, lives in Lucknow with the family. The police have informed about an ongoing land-related dispute with his family members in Rae Bareli for a long time. Tabrez Rana had come to the city a few days ago to resolve the land dispute and had been staying here.

Rafe Rana, one of Tabrez’s uncles, said that the Munawwar Rana had inherited the land of 8.5 bighas belonging to him. He said that 4 bighas belonged to him and his other brother Ismail. However, after his father’s death, the entire property got divided between the 6 brothers. Rafe Rana alleged that Tabrez had sold his share of land (equalling 18 Biswa, one Bigha equals 20 Biswa) of land. When the matter came to light, Rafe had approached the court and raised an objection with the Registrar’s office. It was only then that the land sale was stopped.

Cops raided Munawwar Rana’s house to arrest son Tabrez

On Thursday night, a team of police officials raided the house of Munawar Rana in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh in search of his son Tabrez. The cops were searching for Tabrez to arrest him after finding out that the firing incident was false and Tabrez had staged the attack to falsely accuse his relatives. The FIR regarding the firing incident was lodged on June 28. However, now Tabrez himself is accused of the alleged fake firing incident.

The Raebareli police had arrived late in the night of July 1 at the poet’s house to arrest Tabrez. But Tabrez was not found at the house.