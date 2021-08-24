The official Twitter account of the Department of Defense of the United States of America posted a tweet on Monday where it claimed a C-17 Globemaster aircraft as its own which actually belonged to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The US Department of Defense claimed that the photographs showed American C-17 Globemasters evacuating Afghan civilians from the Kabul Airport but the aircraft was UAE’s.

Source: Twitter

The US DoD shared three photographs in its tweet. While it is not discernible in the first two photographs which country the aircraft belongs to, the third photograph gives it away. It clearly shows ‘UAE Air Force’ written on the body.

Source: US Dept of Defense/Twitter

US Department of Defense called out on social media

People on social media called out the US Department of Defense over its gaffe. They were mocked over it by people across the board, who pointed out that the aircraft did not belong to USA.

That’s not a @usairforce C-17, @DeptofDefense. Wrong country. Glad to know you guys are in command of the situation. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 24, 2021

You guys are trying so hard for a good PR moment. It’s not a US plane. pic.twitter.com/yEmfQ5H9aA — Whiskey on the Rocks (@GoBlue_Stu) August 23, 2021

DOD posted photos of the UAE C-17. Flag right on the fuselage https://t.co/S3L0t7WqHa — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 23, 2021

A citizen of UAE, while pointing out the gaffe, said that he was proud to see his country participating in the evacuation.

That’s a UAE Air Force 🇦🇪 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft… very proud to see Emirati @modgovae participating in such a noble cause at #HKIA #Kabul airport along side our American 🇺🇸 partners. #GodSpeed https://t.co/CsM1nscY6w — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) August 23, 2021

The C-17 Globemaster III was initially developed for the United States Air Force but since then, has been bought by other countries as well. The Indian Air Force uses the aircraft for its operations too. Apart from the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar have it too.