Tuesday, August 24, 2021
HomeWorldGoof up: US Dept of Defense claims UAE's C-17 Globemaster aircraft as its own...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Goof up: US Dept of Defense claims UAE’s C-17 Globemaster aircraft as its own while showing evacuation of Afghan civilians

While it is not discernible in the first two photographs which country the aircraft belongs to, the third photograph gives it away. It clearly shows 'UAE Air Force' written on the body.

OpIndia Staff
Goof up: US Dept of Defense claims UAE's C-17 Globemaster aircraft as its own while showing evacuation of Afghan civilians
Image Source: US Dept of Defense/Twitter
146

The official Twitter account of the Department of Defense of the United States of America posted a tweet on Monday where it claimed a C-17 Globemaster aircraft as its own which actually belonged to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The US Department of Defense claimed that the photographs showed American C-17 Globemasters evacuating Afghan civilians from the Kabul Airport but the aircraft was UAE’s.

C-17 Globemaster aircraft
Source: Twitter

The US DoD shared three photographs in its tweet. While it is not discernible in the first two photographs which country the aircraft belongs to, the third photograph gives it away. It clearly shows ‘UAE Air Force’ written on the body.

Source: US Dept of Defense/Twitter

US Department of Defense called out on social media

People on social media called out the US Department of Defense over its gaffe. They were mocked over it by people across the board, who pointed out that the aircraft did not belong to USA.

A citizen of UAE, while pointing out the gaffe, said that he was proud to see his country participating in the evacuation.

The C-17 Globemaster III was initially developed for the United States Air Force but since then, has been bought by other countries as well. The Indian Air Force uses the aircraft for its operations too. Apart from the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar have it too.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUS Department of Defense
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
570,245FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com