On Sunday (August 22), Democratic leader and the Speaker of House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi came under fierce criticism for partaking in a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) fundraiser in Napa Valley. The participants at the DCCC retreat were mostly white, who neither wore masks nor adhered to social distancing guidelines.

The video of the event was posted on Twitter by New York Times (NYT) reporter Kenneth P Vogel. He tweeted, “NANCY PELOSI is scheduled to be in Napa this weekend for a @DCCC event benefiting vulnerable House Democrats. Donations start at $100/ticket & go through $29k to chair.” Nancy Pelosi, who is the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, was seen interacting with the donors with no qualms about diversity or Coronavirus protocols.

This appears to be a video of @SpeakerPelosi talking to donors at the @dccc retreat this weekend in Napa. pic.twitter.com/YsqRvM16ex — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 22, 2021

Netizens were quick to slam the Democratic party leader. The high profile guests at the elite event were seen not wearing masks and not following any social distancing protocols. Only the catering staff was seen wearing masks, drawing the attention of social media users to the sharp class divide. Twitter user (@RubberCitySpeed) mocked, “Diverse crowd” while highlighting that the crowd comprised of only white people.

Diverse crowd — Midnight Rider (@RubberCitySpeed) August 22, 2021

Another user, Kent Graham, pointed out, “I see the only diversity is amongst the wait staff”

I see the only diversity is amongst the wait staff — Kent Graham 🦬 (@kent_graham) August 22, 2021

Other Twitter user criticised Nancy Pelosi for flouting social distancing guidelines. One user wrote, “This lack of social distancing at a big gathering outdoors sends a very bad message and is irresponsible. Also big money should not be part of politics.”

@SpeakerPelosi, this lack of social distancing at a big gathering outdoors sends a very bad message and is irresponsible. Also big money should not be part of politics. https://t.co/0QmXx2cgcd — Andy Fox for a happy, safe, better world! (@factandrumor) August 22, 2021

Another user emphasised, “Two classes of people. Masked and unmasked.”

Two classes of people. Masked and unmasked. — li₿erty (@libertysats) August 22, 2021

Another user pointed out how the rules varied for common people and the ruling class.

Rules for thee but not for me — Franky tanko (@beinsulted) August 22, 2021

Twitter user (@AaronK510) wrote, “Guess they forgot there is a covid outbreak going on. and As Americans are dying and being left stranded they sip wine and have a dance party crazy!! And they wonder why people are pissed off”

Guess they forgot there is a covid outbreak going on. and As Americans are dying and being left stranded they sip wine and have a dance party crazy!! And they wonder why people are pissed off — AK (@AaronK510) August 22, 2021

Nancy Pelosi was also criticised for her insensitivity and inability to comprehend the Taliban crisis in Afghanistan. At a time when 1000s of American citizens are stranded in Afghanistan and assaulted by the Talibs, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives was busy raising funds for her party.

Senate Majority Leader spotted dancing as US citizens remain trapped in Afghnaistan

On Saturday (August 21), the United States Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer sparked a controversy after he was seen dancing backstage with late-night show host Stephen Colbert in New York City (NYC). Schumer was attending the ‘We Love NYC’ concert at a time when thousands of US citizens are stranded in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. The video of the United States Senate Majority leader, breaking into a dance, was shared by Bill Neidhart, who serves as the press secretary of NYC Mayor de Blasio. “Backstage antics,” he tweeted