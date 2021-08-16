US President Joe Biden has received heavy criticism for going on a vacation while Taliban takes over Afghanistan. While the president of the United States of America enjoys a vacation, chaotic scenes were observed at the Kabul Airport as Afghans seek to flee the Taliban regime.

Under such circumstances, Joe Biden is being mocked on social media for remaining absent from the scene. His political opponents and political commentators alike are mocking him for his incompetence.

Joe Biden has spent only ONE full day at the White House in the last 10 days.



As Afghanistan falls to the Taliban, Biden continues his vacation.



Disgraceful. — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2021

This is infuriating.. @POTUS has brought absolute chaos to everything his administration touches. Meanwhile he vacations… https://t.co/sSB5al4SxI — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) August 16, 2021

Malaysian man Cheong also mocked the US President for going on a vacation.

As the Afghanistan withdrawal falls into disarray, Joe Biden didn't simply call a lid. He went on a vacation. — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 15, 2021

Comedian Terrence Williams called for Republicans to impeach the US President, which appears impossible as US Presidents cannot be impeached for a policy decision.

I’m calling on all Republicans to step and say it is time to impeach Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.



Articles of Impeachment must be filed!



Joe Biden is on Vacation while America is downhill and #Afghanistan is in chaos



We need President Donald J Trump back#IMPEACHBIDENNOW pic.twitter.com/i3rI6cD0R6 — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 15, 2021

Representative Jim Jordan also questioned why Joe Biden was on a vacation.

America’s in crisis. Afghanistan’s in chaos.



Why’s Joe Biden on vacation? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 15, 2021

Criticism and ridicule is pouring in from all quarters.

Joe Biden is hardly "on vacation". Camp David has a situation room as good as the one at the White House. Sure beats tweeting on your phone from the golf course. — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) August 15, 2021

Unfortunately @JoeBiden won’t hear you because he’s not there.



He’s on vacation. https://t.co/QUExGpK4F7 — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 15, 2021

The criticism has been coming for the past 3 days. Americans are frustrated that their president is busy enjoying a vacation while the country is in crisis.

The Taliban is taking over Afghanistan and Joe Biden is on vacation. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 13, 2021

The Taliban is taking over Afghanistan.



The border crisis is out of control.



Inflation is surging.



Crime is spiking.



What is Joe Biden doing? Taking vacation and not answering questions. https://t.co/FHwG92LB2H — Ken Buck (@BuckForColorado) August 14, 2021

Despite the criticism, Biden has chosen not to end his vacation. Meanwhile, a tragedy is unfolding in Afghanistan with people desperate to flee the country. Some were spotted latching on to the wheels of flights leaving the Kabul Airport and then falling from the sky after take-off.

A lot of criticism is coming the Biden administration’s way for spectacularly failing to predict any of this and taking adequate precautions for evacuating those that need to be evacuated.