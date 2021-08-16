Monday, August 16, 2021
US President Joe Biden criticised for going on a vacation while Afghanistan fell into Taliban hands

Joe Biden is being mocked on social media for remaining absent from the scene. His political opponents and political commentators alike are mocking him for his incompetence.

OpIndia Staff
US President Joe Biden criticised for going on a vacation while Afghanistan fell into Taliban hands
Image Source: Joe Biden/Twitter
US President Joe Biden has received heavy criticism for going on a vacation while Taliban takes over Afghanistan. While the president of the United States of America enjoys a vacation, chaotic scenes were observed at the Kabul Airport as Afghans seek to flee the Taliban regime.

Under such circumstances, Joe Biden is being mocked on social media for remaining absent from the scene. His political opponents and political commentators alike are mocking him for his incompetence.

Malaysian man Cheong also mocked the US President for going on a vacation.

Comedian Terrence Williams called for Republicans to impeach the US President, which appears impossible as US Presidents cannot be impeached for a policy decision.

Representative Jim Jordan also questioned why Joe Biden was on a vacation.

Criticism and ridicule is pouring in from all quarters.

The criticism has been coming for the past 3 days. Americans are frustrated that their president is busy enjoying a vacation while the country is in crisis.

Despite the criticism, Biden has chosen not to end his vacation. Meanwhile, a tragedy is unfolding in Afghanistan with people desperate to flee the country. Some were spotted latching on to the wheels of flights leaving the Kabul Airport and then falling from the sky after take-off.

A lot of criticism is coming the Biden administration’s way for spectacularly failing to predict any of this and taking adequate precautions for evacuating those that need to be evacuated.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

