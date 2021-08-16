Monday, August 16, 2021
HomeWorldAfghans spotted falling from the sky after hanging on to tyres of planes leaving...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Afghans spotted falling from the sky after hanging on to tyres of planes leaving Kabul Airport to escape Afghanistan

Locals have reportedly confirmed that the Afghans fell on top of houses with a devastating crash. They say that the fall made a terrifying noise when the body hit the roofs.

OpIndia Staff
Afghans spotted falling from the sky after hanging on to tyres of planes to escape Afghanistan following Taliban capture
Source: social media
609

Videos have gone viral on the internet that show Afghans hanging on to the tyres of flights leaving the country from the Kabul Airport and then falling off from the sky after take-off. The harrowing visuals have been shared by journalist on Twitter and other platforms.

Ragip Soylu, the Turkish bureau chief for Middle East Eye, also shared a video that showed some Afghan youths hanging on to the engines of the flight before take-off from the airport.

Locals have reportedly confirmed that the Afghans fell on top of houses with a devastating crash. They say that the fall made a terrifying noise when the body hit the roofs.

Here are some more terrifying visuals of Afghan people hanging on to aircraft leaving Kabul airport.

Chaotic scenes were observed at the Kabul Airport after Taliban managed to capture the capital of Afghanistan. Chaos erupted at the airport with over-crowding of citizens and non-existent security. Passengers were also seen waiting at the tarmac of the airport in long queues in the hopes of leaving the country at the earliest.

On the morning of 16 August, the situation at Kabul International Airport looked worse. Hundreds of people were seen hurrying along on a rather empty tarmac, falling over themselves to board a plane.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAfghans falling from the sky
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Afghans spotted falling from the sky after hanging on to tyres of planes leaving Kabul Airport to escape Afghanistan

OpIndia Staff -
Afghans hanging on to the tyres of flights leaving the country from the Kabul Airport were seen falling off from the sky after take-off.
News Reports

Gujarat: Surat AAP worker attempts suicide after party leader issues extortion threats to her

OpIndia Staff -
In July 2016, an AAP worker Soni Mishra, too, had committed suicide after another AAP worker allegedly sexually molested her. She had said Kejriwal had asked her to 'compromise' instead of taking action against accused

Fall of Saigon: When the US suffered a humiliating loss in Vietnam, and why Kabul is a reminder

Did CNN praise Taliban for wearing masks during attacks in Afghanistan? Fact Check

Delhi riots accused Jamia ‘student’ found welcoming Taliban rule in viral audio clip on Twitter space: Here is what we know so far

Communal tension as chicken biryani sold under banner of ‘Jain Shikanji’ outside temple in UP, mob attacks Jain pilgrims who objected

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
567,429FollowersFollow
24,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com