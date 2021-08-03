A freelance journalist named Gaurav Singh on Tuesday took to Twitter to inform that a decapitated body has been found near the Panki Kalyanpur canal in Kanpur City in Uttar Pradesh. He informed that the locals spotted the beheaded body and informed the Panki police.

He said that it is being speculated that the accused killed the youth somewhere else and dumped the body near the canal.

The Police Comminsionerate of Kanpur has responded to Gaurav Singh’s Tweet. In a video byte, Kanpur’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police West confirmed that a dead body of an unidentified youth has been found near the Panki temple in Kalyanpur. The police have filed a case and sent the body for post mortem.

Investigations into the case in being carried out added the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police West.