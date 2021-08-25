Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Shocking video shows women teachers fainting after consuming poison in Mamata’s West Bengal

Bhagirath Ghosh, joint convenor of the Parsha Sikshak Oikyo Mancha said that the state government is using 'Talibani tactics' to control the agitation and demanded immediate intervention.

Five women teachers on Tuesday consumed poison on Tuesday outside the state government’s education department headquarters in Bikash Bhavan in Salt Lake. The disturbing video of the teachers having consumed poison was shared by journalist Anindya Banerjee.

One of the teachers who consumed poison, with froth coming from her mouth, said that they get paid Rs 10,000 per month and will find it difficult to survive on such less amount with the transfers.

As per reports, they were stopped by Bidhannagar Police from forcefully entering the premises after which they consumed pesticides. They were all admitted to NRS and RG hospitals and their stomachs flushed to remove the poison. They were declared stable by evening but were kept under observation till late night.

The five teachers were Anima Nath, Chhobi Das, Sikha Das, Putul Mondal, Joshua Tudu and Mandira Sardar. They were members of Sikshak Oikyo Mukta Mancha and were seeking hike in payments of the Sishu Shiksha Kendra (SSK) and Madhyamik Shiksha Kendra (MSK) teachers, regularisation of services and revocation of transfer orders which force them to move to places far from homes.

On Tuesday, they were protesting outside Bikash Bhavan when four of them drank a black coloured liquid from bottle and fell on the ground with froth coming from their mouths. Bhagirath Ghosh, joint convenor of the Parsha Sikshak Oikyo Mancha said that the state government is using ‘Talibani tactics’ to control the agitation and demanded immediate intervention.

