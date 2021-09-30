A 30-year-old woman was heinously raped and brutalised inside a stationary tempo in the Sakinaka area in Andheri East, Mumbai, late on Thursday night (September 9). In the gut-wrenching incident, the accused after brutally raping the victim, inserted a rod in her private parts, leaving her in an extremely critical condition. Police said the medical examination confirmed that the victim was also brutalised.

The police have as of now, made one arrest in the case. “After registering the case, we scanned the CCTV recordings of the spot and have arrested a man who was seen at the crime scene,” said Maheshwar Reddy, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 10. Police are, however, suspecting that more people could have been involved in the said crime.

Divulging details of the police investigation carried out so far, the Sakinaka police said that the arrested accused has been identified as one Mohan Chauhan (45). He has been booked under 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the IPC. Sakinaka Police Station’s Senior Police Inspector Balwant Deshmukh said that the accused is being currently being interrogated in connection with the dastardly crime.

According to reports, the victim was found lying unconscious inside a stationary tempo at around 2:30 to 3:00 am at Khairani Road in the Sakinaka area, Mumbai. She had been bleeding profusely. Police officials, who reached the spot after receiving the information, rushed the victim to the BMC’s Rajawadi Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The police said on Friday, September 10: “Today at about 3-3:30 AM, police control received a call from a person saying a man has beaten up a lady and required immediate help. Based on this call, within 10 mins, the Sakinaka police station team has reached the spot. At the location, a lady was found in a tempo in an injured state, immediately she was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital”.

The police added: “At Rajawadi hospital, she was admitted and her treatment was started. Doctors at the Rajawadi hospital gave the opinion that she has a severe wound in her private parts. After this, FIR was registered at Sakinaka police station and based on the CCTV footage and other information received by the Sakinaka detection team, one accused namely Mohan Chauhan was arrested and further investigating being carried out. The victim is being operated and her condition is critical as per the opinion of the doctor.”