Aam Aadmi Party alleges political witch-hunt after ED serves it a notice in 2014 money laundering case

The case pertains to April 2014 when the Aam Aadmi Party had received donations through 4 fake companies.

OpIndia Staff
AAP gets ED notice for shady donations received through shell companies
Arvind Kejriwal(Source:dnaindia.com)
The Aam Aadmi Party has been served a notice by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case that involved seeking donations from shell companies. 

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha took a dig at the government, stating that Delhi’s ruling party has received a notice by “Modi government’s favourite agency—Enforcement Directorate”.

In a biting reference to the notice, Chadha termed it a “love letter” from the central probe agency, asserting that he would address a media briefing on the afternoon of September 13, to “expose the political witchhunt of AAP by a rattled BJP”.

“In a first, AAP receives a love letter from Modi Government’s favourite agency – the Enforcement Directorate. I will address an important press conference today, 1.30 pm at AAP Headquarters in Delhi – to expose the political witch hunt of AAP by a rattled BJP,” Chadha tweeted.

Aam Aadmi Party receives Rs 2 crores from shell companies, police arrests accused

The case pertains to April 2014 when the Aam Aadmi Party had received donations through 4 fake companies. The Registrar of Companies (RoC) filed a complaint mentioning that the four companies allegedly donated ₹50 lakh each to AAP on April 5, 2014. 

In its complaint, the RoC alleged that the four companies – Goldmine Buildcon Pvt. Ltd., Skyline Metal and Alloys Pvt. Ltd., Sun Vision Agencies Pvt. Ltd. and Infolance Software Solutions Ltd – were fake and not located at the addresses which were in its record. Additionally, the companies had received a huge influx of money by way of share premium amount, but the sources of funding were not disclosed, the police said.

The RoC had issued notices to all the directors of the companies, but none of them, except one Deepak Aggarwal, one of the directors in Skyline Metal and Alloys Pvt. Ltd., appeared before the agency. However, he had claimed that the signatures and photograph, on the basis of which the DIN was issued in his name, did not belong to him. 

A complaint was filed on the basis of this on November 21, 2015. Later in 2017, the Enforcement Directorate took cognisance of the case and registered a complaint against shell companies that donated to AAP. 

In the course of investigation, the police found that the companies did not exist at the available address with the RoC record. These companies, the police had said, were used for money laundering, entry operation and other illegal activities. Two people were arrested in the case in August last year.

