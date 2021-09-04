Saturday, September 4, 2021
Updated:

New election issue for Samajwadi Party? Akhilesh Yadav blames Yogi Govt for street fight between two bulls

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Vishal Srivastav/Express
283

Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav supremo appears to have found a new poll issue ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, to be held early next year. With the election campaign expected to heat up going into the polls, Yadav was found outraging on social media about a fight between two bulls.

The video he shared was apparently from Gorakhpur. The video showed two bulls having a go at each other and inadvertently ended up entering a shop. Commenting on the matter, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Cities and villages of Uttar Pradesh are facing constant accidents and problems due to the terror of bulls and businessmen and villagers are suffering losses. Citizens have been left to their own and the BJP government is absent from the scene.”

The Samajwadi Party leader was also careful to add a hashtag that said ‘(we) do not want BJP Government’. The bizarre comment sparked mockery on social media where people made fun of the leader.

Earlier, an ABP-CVoter survey had predicted that BJP would comfortably win the state elections to be held in 2022. The BJP alliance is expected to secure a 42 per cent vote share as per the survey figures. SP is a distant second with a vote share projection of 30 per cent vote, and BSP is slated to take third place with just 16 per cent vote. Under the helm of Gandhi-scion Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress party fails to make an impact yet again with just a 5 per cent projected vote share.

The BJP is expected to comfortably cross the majority mark with a projected 259-267 seats out of the total 400 seats, according to the poll. On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party may get 109-117 seats to emerge as the principal opposition party.

Searched termsAkhilesh Yadav bull fight
