Watch: Women perform ‘naagin dance’ at political event in Andhra, meanwhile clampdown on Ganesh Chaturthi continues

In a crowded hall, over a hundred people were seen enjoying the performance as two women danced the 'Naagin dance' with a large poster of CM Jagan Mohan in the background.

OpIndia Staff
YSR party event has a large crowd and 'Naagin dance' while YSR govt imposes ban on Ganesh Puja
Screenshots from the video
The YS Jaggan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government has been receiving severe backlash for an intense clampdown on the upcoming Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. 

The Andhra Pradesh CM has been going around raising alerts to “be prepared for the third wave” of the coronavirus pandemic. Ironically, defying all Covid appropriate protocols, the YSR Congress party had recently organized a function to welcome a Meat Corporation Chairperson. 

As scores sat unmasked in close proximity, some women were seen performing a ‘Naagin dance’ to entertain the crowd post the oath-taking ceremony. 

BJP leader Y Satya Kumar took to Twitter to share the rather embarrassing video of the ‘Naagin dance’ with posters of YS Reddy in the backdrop.

Satya Kumar also raised speculation of the state finance minister attending the event.

High Court upholds state decision of ban on celebrations

Toeing in line with the state government’s crackdown on the Hindu festival, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on September 8 upheld the restrictions imposed. 

The Court has only given permission to install Ganesh idols on private properties, with the number of devotees performing pooja capped at five.

A petition was filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP), challenging the state government’s ban on setting up of Ganpati pandals and other curbing orders on the celebrations.

Civic officials dump Ganesh idols in garbage truck

The state government further came under fire after some civic officials in Guntur were seen dumping and transporting Ganesh idols in a garbage truck. 

After the state government imposed a ban on pandals, the police had initiated action against Ganesh idol sellers selling big idols.

In a video that went viral on social media, Guntur civic officials were seen getting into a scuffle with some artisans who had put up their stalls, snatching and forcefully seizing the idols. 

Several BJP workers along with other Hindu organizations had demanded strict action against the officials. 

Reportedly, GMC commissioner C Anuradha has suspended the sanitary supervisor who was seen in the video transporting the idols. 

