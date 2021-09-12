Sunday, September 12, 2021
Bihar: Bhagalpur girls cry ‘Talibani Sharia law’ after superintendent issues burqa farman, pelt stones at hostel gate

Bhagalpur girls said that they are fed-up with the way their personal freedom on the campus is being questioned and they are being tortured by an orthodox superintendent to wear burqa.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim minority girls protesting against burqa rule
Muslim minority girls protesting against burqa rule. Photo credit: Janjwar
3

Girl students belonging to Muslim community and staying in government run minority girls’ hostel in Bhagalpur district of Bihar rose in rebellion on Saturday afternoon against the farman of hostel superintendent Nahida Nasreen to wear burqa even on the campus of the hostel.

These girls were so angry that they pelted stones on the gate of the hostel alleging the superintendent Nahida Nasreen is imposing Taliban Sharia law on them. They said that they are fed-up with the way their personal freedom on the campus is being questioned and they are being tortured by an orthodox superintendent to wear burqa.

In the past also they had lodged their concerns via e-mail to the Bihar welfare department of the Nitish Kumar government.  

They wanted to vent their anger on the road but Nahida Nasreen did not open the gate of the hostel which is situated close to the BN College in the heart of Bhagalpur.

It seems that this face-off between girls and the superintendent was going on for a long time as a girl Daraksha Anwar said that every time they wear trousers, the superintendent abuses them. Besides, the superintendent also misinformed their parents that they talk to boys, the girls allege.

Girls explained that in hot and humid weather wearing burqa is quite difficult, hence they wear trousers and T-shirts on the campus. Neda Fatima, a research scholar said that whenever, Nahida Nasreen saw any student in trousers or talking to their female students who are having the scooty she became angry. Sensing troubles; Circle Officer of Nathnagar block Smita Jha along with local police reached the hostel and opened the gate.

Girls carrying placards in their hand reached the administrative building of the Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University. Insisting to meet Vice Chancellor of the university Neelima Gupta they wanted the immediate removal of Nahida Nasreen from the post of superintendent.

They later on relented after DSW Rampravesh Singh and proctor Ratan Mandal assured a probe in this matter. Girls feared that they may be expelled from the hostel by Nahida Nasreen for raising voice against them.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

