BTS given diplomat passports by South Korea president, to attend UNGA as special Presidential envoy

Popular K-pop sensation BTS is all set to attend the United Nations General Assembly(UNGA) after they were appointed as “special Presidential envoy for future generations and culture” by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday.

All 7 members of BTS – RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, V and Jungkook were bestowed with a diplomat passport and a fountain pen, along with certificates of their appointment as special envoys during their meeting with President Moon Jae-in on September 14.

According to several reports that are doing the rounds, Moon and BTS will be attending the UN General Assembly meet scheduled to take place on September 20 in New York. They will also reportedly participate in the second meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals Moment (SDG Moment) of the Decade of Action.

President Moon Jae-In invited the K-pop boys-band to Cheong Wa Dae (Blue House), Seoul on September 14, Tuesday, where he met the members of BTS and asked them to be his special envoys at the forthcoming UNGA meeting. According to the Blue House, BTS has been a beacon of hope for people across the world, and South Korea believed that their outreach should be harnessed to connect with the world through the platform offered at the UN General Assembly.

As BTS has delivered messages of comfort and hope to the entire world, its attendance at the UN General Assembly this time is expected to serve as a meaningful opportunity to expand communication with future generations around the world and draw their sympathy on major international issues,” the South Korean President’s office said in a statement.

bts, our and south korea’s pride 🥺pic.twitter.com/1KdQ8EN3ON — hourly vminkook (@hourlyvmk) September 14, 2021

Following the official ceremony, internet was replete with videos of the boys band fist-bumping the President as they accepted their appointment certificates. Besides, BTS member J-Hope was also seen giving two thumbs up to the President, which made the attendees laugh, as per Korean media reports.

BTS: South Korean K-pop sensation

BTS is a massively popular South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The band, also known as the Bangstan Boys comprise seven members —Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The group co-writes and co-produces much of their own output. It had recently come up with a song called “Butter” that instantly became a chartbuster.

The band had originally been a hip hop group, but their musical style has evolved over a period of time to include a wide range of genres. The lyrics to their songs often focus on personal and social issues, touching upon themes of mental health, school-age problems, loss, among other things. Their body of work also includes references to literature and psychological concepts, along with an alternative universe storyline.

Besides, they have a formidable fan base, who call themselves ARMY. A.R.M.Y is an acronym for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth. By some accounts, the band has more than 90 million fans across the world, who are passionately devoted to the group.