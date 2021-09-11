Children swim on streets, BJP leader rafts amidst heavy rainfall in Delhi

With a record-breaking rainfall of 1150mm since the onset of the monsoon season (the highest since 1975), coupled with the failure of the Delhi government, several parts of the National Capital witnessed large-scale waterlogging on roads. In a video posted by ANI on Saturday (September 11), children were seen swimming on the streets in flooded streets. Amidst the heavy traffic jam, the kids managed to swim in the middle of the road due to the poor water drainage system.

#WATCH | Children swim amid heavily waterlogged roads following continuous rains in the National Capital; visuals from near MCD Civic Centre. pic.twitter.com/N5E3fjFNGz — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga took to Twitter to share a video of him rafting on the streets of Delhi. While pointing out the failure of the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, he said, “I wanted to go to Rishikesh (Uttarkhand) for rafting in this monsoon season. However, I could not go due to Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdowns. I want to thank Delhi CM for ensuring that we can raft in every corner of the National Capital.” Furthermore, Bagga asked Kejriwal to put up banners highlighting his achievement (of turning roads into water sports adventure sites). “Kejriwal ji Mauj kardi,” he concluded.

Earlier, visuals from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport showed flooding within its forecourt and adjoining areas. In a tweet, the Delhi airport announced, “Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved.” Reportedly, 5 flights were diverted to another airport and 3 of them were cancelled due to waterlogging at the Delhi airport.

Waterlogging was also witnessed in Om Vihar, Ring Road, Vikas Marg, Sangam Vihar, RK Puram, Madhu Vihar, Hari Nagar, and Rohtak Road. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that Delhi has received 1,100 mm of rainfall so far, the highest in 46 years. It is double the precipitation recorded last year. On average, Delhi records 648.9 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season, according to the IMD.