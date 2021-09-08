As the Taliban has formed an interim government in Afghanistan ahead of constituting a final government, National Congress Chief Farooq Abdullah, NC leader Omar Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti talked in favour of the Taliban. In separate statements, the three leaders batted for the Jihadi regime in Afghanistan and ‘hoped’ the Talibs would be able to ‘change the perspective of the world’ towards them.

Senior Abdullah believes that the Taliban translates to good governance. He said, “Afghanistan is a separate country. Now those who have come to power need to run the government. I hope that they will do justice to everyone and run a good government in which they will respect human rights and run the government in accordance with Islamic laws. I would like to add that they should try to maintain friendly relationships with all nations.”

Amit Malviya, BJP IT cell head, objected to the comments and said, “Abdullah should realize that comment on international relations and to comment on affairs of other countries is not the job of a former chief minister. It is the job of the Ministry of External Affairs,” and urged him to restrain from making any such comments.

Omar Abdullah had recently slammed the government for holding talks with the Taliban to facilitate the evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan. “You cannot have different yardsticks for different organizations. If they are a terror organization, why are you talking to them? If they are not a terrorist organization, why are you banning their bank accounts? Why are you not recognizing their government? Make up your mind what it is. I am not the decision-maker.” He urged the Modi government to move to the UN to end the Taliban’s blacklisting if the government does not consider them terrorists.

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti had earlier threatened the government of India using the Taliban’s name. She had said that the Taliban forced a superpower like the US to leave Afghanistan and demanded the Indian government to hold talks like Vajpayee did.

#WATCH | Taliban is emerging as a reality. They had an image of anti-human rights during their first rule. They can set an example for the world if they follow the real Sharia law which includes women rights,& not their interpretation of Sharia: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in Kulgam pic.twitter.com/00vTqNdKXQ — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

On September 8, she rooted for the Taliban government in Afghanistan and said, “Taliban is emerging as a reality. They should work on their image of anti-human rights, and if they want to run the government in Afghanistan, they should run it according to the real Sharia according to Quran Shareef, in which women and children have rights. If they follow the real Sharia, they can become an example for the world. Only then they would do business with them.” She further added if they ran the government according to the way they did in the 1990s, it would not be a good sign for Afghanistan and the rest of the world.

Taliban announced first interim cabinet

Recently, the Taliban has announced its first interim cabinet that would start functioning from September 11, 2021. Hasan Akhund has been named as the Prime Minister, while Sirajuddin Haqqani has been appointed as the internal minister in the 33-member cabinet. Both PM and Internal Minister have been designated as terrorists by the UN.