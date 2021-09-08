On September 7, the Taliban announced Mohammad Hasan Akhund would be the head of the new Taliban government in Afghanistan. Akhund is on the UN sanctions list, where he is described as a “close associate and political advisor to Mullah Mohammad Omar, the first leader of the Talibani movement. American intelligence records describe his career as “one of the most ineffective and unreasonable Taliban leaders.”

Prime Minister of Islamic Emirate of Taliban in Afghanistan Mullah Hassan Akhund was a close associate of Mullah Omar. He sanctioned the destruction of Bamiyan Buddha. Hates west and Northern Alliance (Mujahideen) to the core. From Kandahar but has studied in Pakistani Madarsas. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 7, 2021

He was previously the foreign minister and deputy Prime Minister during the Talibani regime in the country from 1996-2001. Since allied forces took control of the country in 2001, Akhund was head of the Rehbari Shura or the leadership council that was responsible for all the decisions of the radical group. Because of his position in the group, he had a say in military affairs during the 20-year long war with allied forces. Notably, the Rahbari Shura council of leaders, or Quetta Shura, was formed after allied forces under the US’s leadership took control of the country in 2001.

His name was announced as the Prime Minister by Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson, Taliban. He had further named Abdul Ghani Baradar as the Deputy Prime Minister of the country. According to reports published in Reuters, Akhund is often known to be highly respected by fellow Talibs, especially by Haibatullah Akhunzada, the third head of Taliban.

Believed to have been born in the village of Pashmul, in Kandahar province’s Argandab, Hassan Akhund reportedly studied at a seminary in Pakistan before joining the Hizb-e-Islami’s Khalees faction during the anti-Soviet Union resistance.

Akhund is believed to be one of the original 30 members who founded the Taliban. He was the person who had sanctioned the destruction of Bamiyan Buddhas, as per reports.

Abdul Ghani Baradar was also in the race to become the Prime Minister as he was head of the Taliban’s political office in Doha. He led talks with the United States leading to the deal between the two nations and finally the withdrawal of allied forces from Afghanistan.