Former UP Governor Aziz Qureshi made controversial remarks during his recent visit to Azam Khan’s house, and compared the Yogi Adityanath government in UP to Satan and blood-sucking monsters for taking action against Azam Khan.

The former governor also provoked the youth of Rampur and called on them to block the route. He equated the legal action taken against Azam Khan as a battle between a man and a monster while defending Azam Khan and found such legal proceedings to be more oppressive than the invaders Ghaznavi, Abdali and Durrani.

This visit and the comments made were reactions to the action of the UP police which involved the filing of a supplementary charge sheet that charged Azam Khan and his son of criminal conspiracy. This came after the Supreme Court had granted bail to Azam Khan and his son Mohammad Abdullah in the case of alleged cheating and forgery related to the issue of a second PAN card. Rampur’s additional SP Sansaar Singh said, “We have filed a supplementary chargesheet against Azam Khan, his wife and his son in this case and added section 120B as there was clear evidence of criminal conspiracy.”

In September 2019, the Rampur MP, Azam Khan was involved in ‘stealing goats’ case for a complaint that was filed in October 2016. Azam Khan had been previously booked for numerous other cases from land grabbing, lion statues, stealing books, valuable manuscripts to electricity theft.

Azam Khan’s son MLA Abdullah Azam was booked for forgery in birth date documents for which he lost his membership of the state assembly after he was found guilty of forgery. Notably, Khan was accused of the Water Corporation recruitment scam by a Special Investigation Team SIT during the Samajwadi Party Rule.