From blackmail to cheating in name of marriage: Meet ‘human rights activist’ Shirin Hussain of Ujjain

The arrest of Shirin Hussain of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, in an appointment fraud case unraveled long list of twisted facts pertaining to blackmail, deception and fraud. Shirin distributed pamphlets in the Hindu areas to target vulnerable Hindu women suffering from harassment, domestic violence, land dispute and exploitation amongst others. She specifically preyed on those women who were not helped by the police promising to get them justice.

Shirin Hussain used to personally contact the victims of domestic violence and get information about the abusers. The abusers were later blackmailed by her with the information obtained from the victims. Shirin allegedly extorted huge sum of money from the abusers. Nagziri police arrested her under the sections 420,468, 471, 506.

Shirin Hussain who used to identify herself as the National Secretary of United International Human Rights Trust was accused of giving out fraud appointment and appointment letters charging sixty thousand for each person. She was kept in remand by the police after she appeared before the Court on Sunday, September 12. The statements given by Shireen during the interrogation were also found misleading. She also put several allegations against one Madhu Yadav, who was the National president of the United International Human Rights Trust based in Lucknow Uttar Pradesh.

Madhu Yadav had said that Shirin was appointed by her organization in 2019 as a secretary of the trust in Madhya Pradesh but she was suspended after few months because of some troubles that she got into with her female coworkers.

According to report, Shirin used to get Hindu women married to middle-aged and old Muslim men and after the marriage, manipulated the women to lodge complaints against their husbands in order to extort money. The matter is under investigation.

On Tuesday, a fourth case was registered against Shirin. She was accused of taking Rs 13,000 from a man on promise of getting him married but no marriage took place yet. As per reports, one Kanhaiyalal got married in 2013 and in 2016 he got divorced. He has a six year old son. Two months back, one Premlata introduced him to Shirin two months back. Shirin promised him marriage in two months and took Rs 13,000 from him. When marriage did not materialise, he demanded money back but Shirin refused. In Tajpur, Shirin had arranged two programmes under the name of solving family disputes.

Police investigation has revealed transactions worth lakhs of rupees in her bank account. The details about her houses are also under investigation. Reports suggest, many politicians and other influential people may also be involved with Shirin.