Tuesday, September 7, 2021
‘F*ck Joe Biden’ chants heard during college football games as president’s approval ratings decline massively

The approval ratings of Joe Biden have dropped massively amidst the messy withdrawal from Afghanistan.

OpIndia Staff
F*ck Joe Biden chants heard during college football games as president's approval ratings decline massively
Image Credit: AFP
403

Chants of ‘f*ck Joe Biden’ could be heard across stadiums at several college football games as approval ratings for the US President plummets over weak economic recovery and the Afghanistan debacle. The chant was heard at several other unlikely places as well.

Social media is flooded with people uploading videos of themselves and others chanting the slogan. A lot of these videos were captured at college football games.

The videos further demonstrate the extent to which the US President’s popularity has declined over a very short period of time.

The approval ratings of Biden have dropped massively amidst the messy withdrawal from Afghanistan. Hundreds of Americans were left stranded in the country with Taliban back in power and weapons worth billions funded by US taxpayers were left at the hand of the Jihadist outfit.

The US President came under intense criticism for the same, with demands of resignation being made by his political opponents. According to USA Today, Biden’s approval ratings in the last week of August had fallen to 41 per cent, the lowest ever yet. Up until the previous week, most polls showed the President’s approval ratings above 50 per cent.

According to the poll, though 87 per cent of Democrats still reposed their faith in him, only 32 per cent of Independents said they believed Biden was doing a satisfactory job.

Searched terms
OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

