The self-proclaimed ‘only righteous journalist on this earth’ and the executive of fake news factory, Ravish Kumar of the NDTV India on Friday night appeared with a short video of him and informed that Hathway Cable TV has removed NDTV from some popular packs.

This video has been uploaded by NDTV on its Twitter account.

.@ndtvindia has been removed by @HathwayCableTV from some popular packs. Watch Ravish Kumar’s message to our viewers. pic.twitter.com/hTpZVTzch8 — NDTV (@ndtv) September 3, 2021

Ravish Kumar in this 1.38 minutes video alleged that Hatchway Cable has removed his channel as a part of a conspiracy to blackout the channel so that the contents of the channel don’t reach the audience. He said that NDTV prepares its programs with lots of effort, but now people are being prevented to watch these programs.

Ravish Kumar also claims that he and NDTV are different from others, explaining how he and his team tirelessly work and burn the midnight oil to bring his Prime Time show. He then takes a dig at other news channels stating that he is different from the rest of the news channels that organize fights in the name of debate by picking idle persons from the club.

He continues his monologue stating that conspiracies have been made to stop the well-researched content of his team to reach the audience. Ravish Kumar who himself is the poster boy of surrogate journalism boasts that when the rest of the media houses are killing the dream of a democracy of millions of Indians, he and his team brings the truth.

Ravish Kumar bemoans “today’s programme will not reach you,” as if India stops to watch his prime time which India had witnessed during the telecast of the serials Ramayana and Mahabharata. At the end of the video, Ravish Kumar urges the audience to call and message Hatchway Cable to restore NDTV India to watch prime time.

The NDTV anchor delivered his speech if his channel has been blocked on the Hatchway Cable, calling it a conspiracy. But the NDTV tweet itself says that the channel has only been removed from some popular packs, which means that the channel is still available on the cable network. It is not a secret that NDTV is one of the least popular news networks, with very low viewership. Accordingly, Hathway may have removed the NDTV India channel from some packs.

But the fact is that NDTV India remains available on the network, and it has not been blocked by the cable network as alleged by Ravish Kumar. People willing to watch the channel can subscribe to it individually, or subscribe to a pack that includes the channel, like a pack of Hindi news channels.

As usual, Ravish’s catharsis ended up giving comic relief and no wonder majority of netizens applauded Hatchway Cable for this ‘good riddance’.