Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha denounces ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva’, says it grossly misrepresents Hindu Dharma: Details

Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha, an apex body comprising all ‘acharyas’ and ‘mandaleswars’, had recently released a statement, denouncing the ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva’ conference for providing a distorted version of Hindu Dharma and dismissing the existence of Hinduphobia.

“It has been brought to our notice that a conference is being organised, entitled, “Dismantling Global Hindutva”. We are disturbed to learn that conference website & reading material grossly misrepresent Hindu Dharma. lt goes so far as to state Hinduphobia & anti-Hindu hate doesn’t exist,” the press statement released by the HDAS said.

The HDAS, in its statement, also addressed the misgivings related to castes that ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva’ used to further its propaganda. Talking about the Hindu way of viewing everything as sacred and manifestation of the One Divine, the HDAS said, “No one is higher or lower based on birth, and all prejudiced and bigotry is against the basis of Dharma.”

“We don’t tolerate but accept and respect every faith. We are committed to truth and non-violence. We encourage inquiry, dialogue from discerning truth from untruth,” the statement further read.

The top body of acharyas and mandeleswars also expressed their anguish over the organisation of the conference aimed at vilifying the Hindu Dharma and called for a dialogue with the detractors.

Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha (HDAS) is an apex body comprising of Heads of various Sampradayas and prominent Acharyas-Maha Mandaleshwars, formed in 2003 under the guidance of great visionary H. H Pujyaswami Swami Dayanand Saraswati. It includes all Akhadas, Advaita, Dvaita, Kabir Panth, Lingayat, Nimbarka, Saivadheenam, Sena Sampradaya, Suddhavaita, Pushtimarga Vaishnav, Swaminarayan, Vaishnav, Vallabharcharya, Varkar etc.

Dismantling Global Hindutva and its Nazi-esque propaganda to dehumanise Hindus and justify their genocides

A 3-day conference cosponsored by 60+ Departments or Centers from 45+ Universities most from the USA is currently underway that aims to deny genocide of Hindus and instead paint them as aggressors. The event titled “Dismantling Global Hindutva” saw participation from several Hindumisic elements like Audrey Truschke, Naxal sympathiser Anand Patwardhan and Nandini Sunder, Quint journalist Neha Dixit and many others.

While the Hindumisic elements globally have tried to equate Hindus to Nazis, the Nazi-esque propaganda to justify the impending genocide of Hindus is hard to miss. It is evident that this declaration of war against the Hindus has gone from a few rants of deranged minds on Twitter, to an organised campaign with journalists, academics and career Hindumisic activists joining hands.

The irony of the fact that the ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva’ is underway when the world remembers the 9/11 Islamic terror attack cannot be ignored as well. On hindsight, it appears that the dates were chosen carefully so that paranoia can be whipped up against Hindutva in the United States of America.