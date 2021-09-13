Inderjeet Singh, grandson of former President Giani Zail Singh joins BJP

On September 13, Inderjeet Singh, grandson of former President of India Giani Zail Singh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Dushyant Gautam, National General Secretary BJP, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and other leaders.

Shri Inderjeet Singh, grandson of former President Of India Giani Zail Singh joins BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/Fj54Wek10X — BJP (@BJP4India) September 13, 2021

‘It was my grandfather’s wish’

Inderjeet, while addressing at the ceremony, said that the wish of his grandfather Giani Zail Singh had been finally fulfilled. He said, “Everyone knows how Congress treated him despite him being loyal to the family. It had hurt him.” Singh said that when he was trying to make his career in the film industry, he was called by the former President to Delhi so that he could join politics.

“He called me and asked me to go and take blessings from Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also sent me to meet and take blessings from Lal Krishna Advani. You might have remembered that when Madan Lal Khurana became Chief Minister of Delhi, I did a lot of rallies for him though I had not joined BJP at that time. Giani Ji wanted me to join BJP and not that party.”

Singh raised questions over the accident in which Giani Zail Singh died

He said, “He was preparing me for politics, but then that accident happened that took his life. I am not going into if the accident happened or it was planned. We will talk about it some other day. As there was no one to guide me, I went back to Punjab.” Singh further added that later he started doing social work and travelled across India to bring members of Vishwakarma Samaj under one roof. “I succeed to some extent as well,” he added.

He said he met BJP leader and president of BJP JP Nadda sometime back, who had asked him about the work he has been doing. After learning about his social work, Nadda offered him to join BJP, Singh claimed.

Giani’s son-in-law had joined BJP in 2019

In 2019, the son-in-law of former President Giani Zail Singh, Sarwan Singh Channy, had also joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other leaders. Giani Zail Singh had served as the 7th President of India between 1982 and 1987. He also served as home minister of India. He was elected as Chief Minister of Punjab under Congress rule in 1972.