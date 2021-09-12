Sunday, September 12, 2021
Hitjob against Yogi by Indian Express? Newspaper apologises for using Kolkata flyover image in UP ad

The statement came after certain propagandists had blamed the Yogi Government for the goof up.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Indian Express
The Indian Express has apologised for using the photograph of a flyover in Kolkata in an advertisement for the Uttar Pradesh Government. The newspaper said that the advertorial was prepared by the marketing department of the newspaper.

Indian Express said in a statement, “A wrong image was inadvertently included in the cover collage of the advertorial on Uttar Pradesh produced by the marketing department of the newspaper. The error is deeply regretted and the image has been removed in all digital editions of the paper.”

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra too targeted Yogi Adityanath over the matter.

People are speculating whether it was a deliberate hitjob against the Yogi Government ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Some are convinced that it was done intentionally.

From the statement of Indian Express, it is clear that the Uttar Pradesh Government had nothing to do with the advertisement. The entire advertorial, with it goof ups, was prepared by the marketing department of the newspaper.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

