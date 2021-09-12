The Indian Express has apologised for using the photograph of a flyover in Kolkata in an advertisement for the Uttar Pradesh Government. The newspaper said that the advertorial was prepared by the marketing department of the newspaper.

Indian Express said in a statement, “A wrong image was inadvertently included in the cover collage of the advertorial on Uttar Pradesh produced by the marketing department of the newspaper. The error is deeply regretted and the image has been removed in all digital editions of the paper.”

A wrong image was inadvertently included in the cover collage of the advertorial on Uttar Pradesh produced by the marketing department of the newspaper. The error is deeply regretted and the image has been removed in all digital editions of the paper. — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) September 12, 2021

The statement came after certain propagandists had blamed the Yogi Government for the goof up.

Front page ad of Ajay Singh Bisht



Pictures of development stolen from West Bengal 😂 pic.twitter.com/t2aRIwKvnx — Dhruv Rathee 🇮🇳 (@dhruv_rathee) September 12, 2021

Lol the image on the bottom left is from Kolkata – of the Maa Flyover.



Zoom in & you can also see the iconic Kolkata yellow ambassador taxi on the flyover.



“Transforming UP” means spending millions on newspaper ads around India & stealing pics of development in Kolkata? pic.twitter.com/AgbkyaHo62 — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) September 12, 2021

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra too targeted Yogi Adityanath over the matter.

Thuggy Yogi in his UP ads with Kolkata’s MAA flyover, our JW Marriott & our iconic yellow taxis!



Change your soul or at least your ad agency Gudduji!



P.S. Looking forward to FIRs against me in Noida now 🙂 pic.twitter.com/I7TRUMvCjO — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 12, 2021

People are speculating whether it was a deliberate hitjob against the Yogi Government ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Some are convinced that it was done intentionally.

What about print editions? You guys did it intentionally. Shame on you https://t.co/u4VIy0D9Yg — 🇮🇳ॐ (@Dinshastic) September 12, 2021

From the statement of Indian Express, it is clear that the Uttar Pradesh Government had nothing to do with the advertisement. The entire advertorial, with it goof ups, was prepared by the marketing department of the newspaper.