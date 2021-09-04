There are grave concerns regarding human trafficking after the United States Government under Joe Biden imported ‘child brides’ from Afghanistan. The Associated Press reported that there have been numerous incidents where Afghan girls have been presented to authorities in US as the “child brides” of Afghan men who are much older.

Consequently, the US State Department has sought “urgent guidance” regarding the matter from other agencies. According to one other internal documented seen by the AP, Afghan girls at a transit site in Abu Dhabi have claimed that they were forced to marry older men to escape Afghanistan who in turn raped them.

“Intake staff at Fort McCoy reported multiple cases of minor females who presented as ‘married’ to adult Afghan men, as well as polygamous families. Department of State has requested urgent guidance,” says the document seen by AP.

As per the report, the State Department has refused to confirm the veracity of the internal documents and their content. Officials, however, spoke under the condition of anonymity who said that numerous girls have been sexually assaulted by the older men who are their “husbands” and have sough appropriate guidance on how to proceed regarding the matter.

Fort McCoy is in the state of Wisconsin. The report has sparked an outrage on social media. Accusing the Joe Biden administration of importing an “acute human rights crisis” into the USA, Senator Ted Cruz said, “There have been multiple cases of child brides and polygamous families from Afghanistan arriving at military bases here in America as part of their botched evacuation.”

Ted Cruz also said, “How is this not literally child trafficking, conducted by the United States government?” Former Trump advisor Steve Cortes said that the US had imported “elderly Afghan creeps and their child brides”.

Filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza also lashed out at the Joe Biden administration.

There were others who expressed outrage over the matter and accused the US Government of encouraging sex trafficking of children.

Joe Biden has come under severe criticism over the botched US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Chaotic scenes were observed in Kabul as US forces ran helter-skelter to complete the withdrawal. Numerous Americans have been stranded in Afghanistan and the US forces failed to evacuate contract working dogs as well.