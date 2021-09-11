On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood page ‘Chipku Media’ took to Instagram to post pictures of celebrities celebrating the auspicious occasion and offering prayers to Lord Ganesh. One of the images that were uploaded was that of actor Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur offering prayers to Lord Ganesh.

As soon as the image was uploaded, the post started to receive hate from the usual quarters. Several Muslim individuals commented on the post almost immediately condemning the family for doing Ganesh puja and cancelling their ‘Muslim certificate’. Twitter user @BefittingFacts posted screenshots of the vile comments that flooded the post.

Comments on the post where Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur were doing Ganesh Puja

As clear from the screenshots, there were several people belonging to the Muslim faith slamming a Muslim family from doing Ganesh puja. Saif Ali Khan and his family, including his son, were called “kafir”, which essentially means that according to the user, by doing Ganesh Puja, they became ‘non-believers’.

Another user suggested that Saif Ali Khan change his name to “Suresh Kapoor”. Several Muslim users gave him “lanat’ and others said that he could not be a Muslim since Muslims only pray to Allah and no other God.

Saif Ali Khan’s co-religionists also cast aspersions questioning him whether he taught his family about the Quran and also, whether he celebrates Eid or not.

Interestingly, while Islamists are abusing Saif Ali Khan and his family, another controversy had recently erupted after the family named their second child Jehangir.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second son’s name was revealed, not by the parents directly, but in the book written by Kareena. The couple had kept the name of their under the wraps for a long time, possibly to save themselves from the trolling they received last time for naming their firstborn child after a genocidal maniac and rapist who had invaded India to plunder and kill.

The name Jehangir, mainly spelt as Jahangir or Jangir, is of Persian origin. Jahan means the universe or the world. The name means “king of the world”. The Mughal emperor Jahangir was the son of Akbar and ruled the empire from 1605 AD to 1627 AD. He was responsible for the imprisonment and killing of the fifth Sikh Guru Arjan Dev Ji.