Kerala: Woman goes to meet her ‘online friend’, gets gang-raped, four including main accused Ajnaz arrested

32-year-old woman from Kollam, Kerala, who travelled 300 kms to meet her ‘online friend’ Ajnaz, whom she befriended on video streaming platform TikTok in Kerala’s Kozhikode, was allegedly gang-raped by him and his three other friends, Fahadh, Nijaz and Suhaib. As per reports, all four of the accused are now arrested.

The woman was also assaulted after intoxicating her by giving her drugs and alcohol a few days back. 26-year-old Ajnaz and 36 year old Fahadh were arrested on Friday and remanded into police custody. Nijaz and Suhaib, natives of Atholi, were taken into police custody on Saturday.

The woman came in contact with the assailant through online video sharing platform TikTok two years back. On pretext of love, Ajnaz invited her to Kozhikode to meet him. Once she reached there on Thursday, Ajnaz and Fahadh took her to a hotel on the outskirts of the city. First Ajnaz raped her and then invited Fahadh into the room. They allegedly forced her to drink alcohol and consume other drugs and raped her. They also filmed it on their phones.

The police said that two days back, Ajnaz brought her to the flat and by 11 PM, his two other friends who had booked another room in same hotel, too, raped her. The four also raped her on the terrace after drugging her, the police said. After the brutal assault, fearing that she may die, they dropped her at a private hospital and fled.

As per police, one of the accused as criminal antecedents. Chevayur police registered cases under section 376D of IPC and IT Act.