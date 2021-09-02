Karnataka ramps up testing, vaccination in areas bordering Kerala where coronavirus pandemic is unhinged

The Karnataka government headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has taken a decision for a massive vaccination drive on priority basis within a 20-km radius on the borders with Kerala.

We’re vaccinating the population in districts bordering Kerala. Students/employees coming from Kerala have to quarantine for one week &do an RT-PCR test at the end of the 7-day quarantine.We’re taking all possible measures to prevent spread of COVID: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/KBbOrJt7ng — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

Accordingly, the Karnataka government has directed the south Kannada administration—that shares borders with Kerala — to also vaccinate fishermen and fish traders on priority basis since they visit Kerala.

Bommai also asked the south Kannada administration for deployment check posts on Kerala border to check the travelers.

Despite having a robust Covid control and vaccination management system the Karnataka government is worried about the safety of its people. It is because of the reason as Karnataka shares borders with Kerala which is ruled by a highly incompetent Left government.

As told and explained; people namely students/employees coming from Kerala to Karnataka will have to stay in quarantine for one week followed by an RT-PCR test.

Currently, Karnataka gets 64 lakh to 65 lakh doses of vaccine a month. But Karnataka will now require more than double of the dose.

The Karnataka government has fixed a target to administer five lakh doses per day. The government has announced a special vaccination camp named Lasika Utsav to be held every Wednesday with a target of 10 lakh doses.

The fear of the Karnataka government is not unfounded. According to a recent report carried by OpIndia and a few others as many as 65 students from Kerala were tested positive for Covid-19 who study at a nursing college in Kolar in Karnataka. They had returned from Kerala carrying a negative certificate.

The fallacious Kerala model of ‘Covid-19 control’ propagated by the Lutyens gang has emerged as a monument of lapses and lies as Kerala has been reporting the highest number of Covid 19 cases. There is a tandem of Left government and Leftist media at play and the lies are still being littered that Kerala has controlled Covid-19. However, such reports read like poor and filthy jokes of some degraded stand-up comedians.

Karnataka is among some of the states of India that has remarkably done well on the front of Covid control and vaccination. Karnataka is quite different from Kerala where the Left government was more interested in minority appeasement and alleging the Narendra Modi government.

The official Covid chart looks like a memo to an incompetent left regime that has failed to protect its people.

Kerala cases

As per data on covid19india.org, Kerala has 2,29,941 active cases as of 2 September, 2021. To put things in perspective, total active cases in all of India stands at 3,82,934. Karnataka, on the other hand, has 18,412 active cases. In such a scenario, it is natural for Karnataka to equip districts that share border with Kerala to fight the pandemic.