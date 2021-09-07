In a bizarre incident from Kerala, a class 10 student reportedly stole from her mother and ‘gifted‘ 750 grams of gold to ‘friends’ she met on social media last year.

As per a report in Lokmat, in a recently cracked case from Thiruvananthapuram, the girl had come across a social media post by one Shibin who was allegedly facing a financial crisis last year. The 15-year-old spoke to Shibin about the same and the two eventually became friends.

To help her friend overcome the financial difficulties, the schoolgirl stole 750 grams of gold that belonged to her mother, kept it in a box and handed it over to Shibin. Shibin had taken the gold and along with his mother, had sold it for cash. Making use of the money made by selling the gold, Shibin’s mother then renovated their home and kept the remaining Rs 10 lakhs with her.

On finding the gold missing, the girl’s mother lodged an official complaint. Shibin and his mother Shaji were later arrested and remanded on the basis of the complaint. The police have also seized around Rs 10 lakhs in cash from Shibin’s home.

The 15-year-old confessed that she had given the gold to her online friend a year ago. However, during the investigation, Shibin claimed that the girl had given him just 270 grams of gold.

The student later revealed that she gave 40 grams of gold to another Instagram friend from Palakkad. This second ‘friend’ then reportedly blocked her after receiving the gold. The police, however, is not convinced with the statements. Further investigation in the case is on.