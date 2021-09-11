The general public sees people accused of terrorism, riots etc as just that, accused of serious crimes. But some in the left-liberal media prefer to see the ‘human side’ of terrorists. They don’t hesitate to point out how a terrorist is the son of a poor headmaster, who has a loving family with little kids etc. The latest to join this effort to ‘humanify’ terror accused is Nupur Thapliyal, a journalist with legal news portal Live Law.

On Friday, Nupur Thapliyal reported ‘emotional scenes’ from a Delhi court, where the trial of Delhi Riots accused Khalid Saifi is going on. Instead of reporting what happened with the case, what were the arguments placed by the prosecution and the defence, the Live Law journalist thought the ‘looks’ exchanged between Saifi and his were important details. She tweeted, “Emotional scenes from a Delhi Court today. Riots and UAPA accused Khalid Saifi and his wife exchanging smiles without saying anything, he gesturing her to call their minor daughter, her daughter showing how big her hair had grown, innocently giggling. Literally had me in tears.”

Responding to the tweet, several social media users accused her of trying to create sympathy for the riot accused Saifi.

Khalid Saifi has been identified as a key conspirator behind the anti-CAA riots in Delhi. The Delhi police has found that Saifi had played a crucial role in arranging a meeting between suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and activist Umar Khalid ahead of the riots. He runs an organisation named “United Against Hate”.

The riot accused activist is known to have close links with several ‘left-liberal’ journalists. According a report by Pgurus, he is close to journalists Neha Dixit, Raveesh Kumar, Siddharth Varadarajan, Rana Ayyub, Rajdeep Sardesai, Arfa Khanum, Abhisar Sharma, RJ Sayema etc, who are known for anti-Hindu bias.

Khalid Saifi was produced before the court on Friday along with other accused persons including Umar Khalid, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha, for marking their presence before the court.

The hearing was in the ‘larger conspiracy’ FIR related to the Delhi riots, which contains several stringent sections, including sections from the UAPA and Arms Act, apart from various sections of the IPC.