Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Khalid Saifi, aide of Umar Khalid and Tahir Hussain had met Zakir Naik in Malaysia to raise funds for riots: Reports

The charge sheet filed in the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma and Tahir Hussain's role in the riots, it is explicitly mentioned that Tahir Hussain hatched the plans for the riots in January when Hussain had met Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi at Shaheen Bagh.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has reportedly unearthed a connection between hate preacher Zakir Naik and Khalid Saifi, a facilitator in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots. As per the status report filed, Saifi, a close associate of Islamists such as Tahir Hussain and Umar Khalid, had met Naik in Malaysia to raise funds for the Delhi anti-Hindu riots.

Reportedly, Khalid Saifi also received funds from an unidentified Non-Resident Indian (NRI) living in Singapore other than Zakir Naik. The money was then transferred to an NGO run by Umar Khalid and his partner in crime. Cops are now trying to ascertain the identity of the Singapore-based NRI. As per the report, the cops are analysing the data on Saifi’s phone in order to establish the money trail and links with Zakir Naik. Earlier, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had arrested him in connection to the violence at Chand Bagh

Former Congress Councillor also received foreign funds

Another accused, Ishrat Jahan who was arrested for her involvement in the communal clashes, had also received foreign funds. The money was transferred to her via a ‘suspicious route’ in Ghaziabad and relatives in Maharashtra. Ishrat Jahan is a former Congress municipal councilor and was arrested for provocation and rioting during the Delhi communal clashes. However, the interrogation of the duo has remained pending due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Khalid Saifi arrested; known to several journalists

In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police had earlier arrested Khalid Saifi who had attended the January 8 meeting at Shaheen Bagh, where Muslims were holding an anti-CAA protest for almost a month. In the Tahir Hussain charge sheet, Saifi had been named as one of the ‘facilitators’ of the riots.

The charge sheet filed in the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma and Tahir Hussain’s role in the riots, it is explicitly mentioned that Tahir Hussain hatched the plans for the riots in January when Hussain had met Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi at Shaheen Bagh.

Tahir Hussain Charge sheet

The charge sheet also mentioned that Saifi ran the ‘Shaheen Bagh control room’ to incite, organise and facilitate the Delhi anti-Hindu riots. Saifi seemed to be familiar with many AAP leaders and media persons. Images found in social media showed him smiling and posing with Delhi CM Arvind, Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, journalists Ravish Kumar, Rajdeep Sardesai, Arfa Khanum, Abhisar Sharma and RJ Syema.

